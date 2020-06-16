‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Season 12 Preview: Josh Flagg & Josh Altman Team Up For A Sale

The real estate rivals are coming together! Josh Flagg and Josh Altman unite to try and sell a massive $30 million home in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Million Dollar Listing LA’ season 12 premiere.

There’s a lot on the line when it comes to this sale in the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 12 premiere, which airs June 16. Real estate enemies Josh Flagg and Josh Altman team up to make a deal regarding a $30 million home by a cliff that has over 10,000 square feet. “Flagg and I working together, there’s definitely a benefit because in sales people have different styles,” Altman says in our EXCLUSIVE video.

Altman and Flagg definitely have varying approaches when it comes to sales. Flagg compares himself and Altman to strippers. “Josh [Altman] is like the one that, like, walks on Hollywood Boulevard and, you know, picks up dudes in Lotuses,” Flagg jokes. Altman adds that he’s the type that would “do anything for a buck.” Flagg continues, “I am more like a dinner escort, and I sit at the bar at the Peninsula.”

This season, the top agents must think outside the box to generate interest and navigate an ever-changing market, dominated by unrealistic sellers and softening prices. For Flagg, he’s willing to travel far and wide for a shot at a record-breaking sale. Teaming up and road-tripping with his enemy Altman is something he never expected, but you have to do what you have to do. However, there will be drama aplenty. Flagg and Altman end up on opposite sides of the negotiating table at one point.

In addition to teaming up with Flagg, Altman is expanding his business and family. He has his own flagship office in Beverly Hills, and he and wife Heather welcomed a new baby. Altman will continue to go to extreme measures to stay on top, even squaring off against his old friend Fredrik Eklund. In addition to Flagg and Altman, the returning agents this season include Tracy Tutor, James Harris, and David Parnes. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.