Vin Diesel Cozies Up To Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, & Kris Jenner In Epic Selfie From Venice — Photo

An epic Hollywood crossover happened at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy when Vin Diesel, Vanessa Bryant, Ciara & Kris Jenner all posed for a star-studded selfie.

Vanessa Bryant just posted the ultimate selfie of 2021. The 39-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant is currently in Venice, Italy for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, and she was joined by a few other A-list attendees for an iconic selfie that was shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 31. In the pic, Vanessa, her good pal Ciara, Vin Diesel and Kris Jenner all cozied up to one another and smiled for the camera while looking dapper. Truly epic!

The four stars were dressed to the nines for the big outing, which was also attended by Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Kourtney Kardashian, Helen Mirren, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Vin, 54, rocked a pair of stylish sunglasses in the selfie, while Vanessa, Ciara, 35, and Kris, 65, all accessorized their looks with dazzling earrings. Vanessa aptly used the Italy flag emoji to caption the selfie, and Vin commented, “Always..”

Although Vanessa and Ciara’s fashion looks couldn’t be made out in the selfie, the superstar besties showed off their stunning attire in other photos shared from the fashion show. Vanessa opted to wear a long-sleeve silky teal gown, while Ciara dressed in a skintight one-shoulder burnt orange gown. The pair took part in another epic selfie that was shared to Vanessa’s IG, and this time the snap featured J.Lo! And as expected, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 52, looked gorgeous in bedazzled bustier crop top with a pair of high-waisted metallic floral trousers and a bejeweled green cape on top.

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her three girls have a fun day touring the new Avenger's Campus at Disneyland. Vanessa was seen being playful with her youngest daughter swinging her as they were seen leaving the theme park in California. 03 Jun 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA759897_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. 10 May 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA753097_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Vin was also well-dressed for the star-studded night out — and even made the event into a family affair by bringing along his longtime partner Paloma Jiménez and their two children, Hania, 13, and Vincent, 11. The family of four enjoyed some excursions in Venice prior to the soirée on Monday, including a scenic boat ride. For that outing, Vin wore a black and yellow jacket and matching pants, and finished the look with tinted aviator sunglasses.

The F9 actor and his fellow big-time Hollywood stars are in Venice for Dolce & Gabbana’s unveiling of new haute couture and jewelry pieces during the course of three days. The event began on August 28, showcasing new creations that pay homage to Venice’s “artistic legacy and manufacturing legacy” against the backdrop of renowned landmarks.