Fashion

Vanessa Bryant Stuns In Sexy Plunging Dress While Hanging With J.Lo & Ciara In Italy — Photos

vanessa bryant
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant attend the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala on in Culver City, Calif 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Honoring Amy Adams, Culver City, USA - 10 Nov 2018
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant OPENING OF MADRES RESTAURANT OWNED BY JENNIFER LOPEZ, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 12 APR 2002
Kobe Bryant with his wife Vanessa Bryant arrive at the MTV Movie Awards, in Culver City, Calif. The show will air on Thursday, June 10 MTV MOVIE AWARDS 2004, CULVER CITY, USA
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA - 15 SEP 2004 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Vanessa Bryant looked absolutely fabulous in a plunging teal dress at the Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy.

Vanessa Bryant, 39, was just one of the many celebrities that attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy on August 30, and she looked fabulous in her gown. Vanessa opted to wear a long-sleeve silky teal gown with a plunging V-neckline that revealed a strapless bedazzled corset underneath. The slinky gown was ruched at her waist and hugged her frame perfectly while she accessorized with dazzling jewel earrings.

Vanessa was joined by her besties, Ciara and Jennifer Lopez, who looked just as fabulous in their ensembles. Ciara opted to wear a skintight one-shoulder burnt orange gown that was ruched at the bodice and had a hip-high slit on the side, revealing her incredibly long and toned leg. She topped her look off with gold chandelier earrings and metallic gold ankle-strap heels.

Meanwhile, J.Lo, looked gorgeous when she rocked a bedazzled bustier crop top with a pair of high-waisted metallic floral trousers and a bejeweled green cape on top. She styled her outfit with a pair of platform heels and a gorgeous updo hairstyle that was accentuated with a gold flower crown headband.

The next day, Vanessa looked just as stunning when she rocked yet another D&G ensemble, this time, a silky black and white zebra print dress with a plunging V-neckline. She posed for photos with Ciara, who opted to wear a fitted black suit with nothing underneath and a crystal choker necklace.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Plunging Dresses -- PICS

Arrivals at amFar Gala arrivals during New York Fashion Week on February 6, 2019 in New York City. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Josie Marie Canseco Ref: SPL5061467 060219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
Bella Hadid attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party at Pier 94 on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New York. (Photo Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2018 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on October 9, 2018. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5190822 091018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Vanessa has been having a fabulous time in Italy and her outfits just keep getting better and better. From her plunging gowns to her flowy sundresses – she has been slaying her looks.