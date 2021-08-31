Vanessa Bryant Stuns In Sexy Plunging Dress While Hanging With J.Lo & Ciara In Italy — Photos

Vanessa Bryant looked absolutely fabulous in a plunging teal dress at the Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy.

Vanessa Bryant, 39, was just one of the many celebrities that attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy on August 30, and she looked fabulous in her gown. Vanessa opted to wear a long-sleeve silky teal gown with a plunging V-neckline that revealed a strapless bedazzled corset underneath. The slinky gown was ruched at her waist and hugged her frame perfectly while she accessorized with dazzling jewel earrings.

Vanessa was joined by her besties, Ciara and Jennifer Lopez, who looked just as fabulous in their ensembles. Ciara opted to wear a skintight one-shoulder burnt orange gown that was ruched at the bodice and had a hip-high slit on the side, revealing her incredibly long and toned leg. She topped her look off with gold chandelier earrings and metallic gold ankle-strap heels.

Meanwhile, J.Lo, looked gorgeous when she rocked a bedazzled bustier crop top with a pair of high-waisted metallic floral trousers and a bejeweled green cape on top. She styled her outfit with a pair of platform heels and a gorgeous updo hairstyle that was accentuated with a gold flower crown headband.

The next day, Vanessa looked just as stunning when she rocked yet another D&G ensemble, this time, a silky black and white zebra print dress with a plunging V-neckline. She posed for photos with Ciara, who opted to wear a fitted black suit with nothing underneath and a crystal choker necklace.

Vanessa has been having a fabulous time in Italy and her outfits just keep getting better and better. From her plunging gowns to her flowy sundresses – she has been slaying her looks.