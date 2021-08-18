See Pics

Vanessa Bryant & Ciara Rock Swimsuits By The Pool As They Hit Mexico Together With The Kids — Photo

Hot mamas! Vanessa Bryant and Ciara are living it up in Mexico with their kids, and Vanessa shared a photo of them in their bathing suits during the trip on Instagram.

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara are the best of friends who love taking vacations together, and their latest trip was to Mexico. Vanessa has been posting a ton of photos from the trip on her Instagram page, including one shot of herself and the singer in sexy swimsuits. While only the top of Vanessa’s black, plunging bathing suit is on display in the selfie, Ciara’s lime green one-piece is front and center.

The ladies also brought their kids on the trip, and Vanessa scored some major quality bonding time with her 18-year-old daughter, Natalia Bryant, before she begins college at USC. In another shot, Vanessa and Natalia posed by the pool, with clear blue water and palm trees in the background. They blew kisses at one another while wearing swimsuits — Vanessa’s was hot pink, while Natalia’s was white. Vanessa also rocked the black swimsuit in another image from her series of pics with Natalia.

It hasn’t all been fun in the sun and lounging by the pool, though. The group also got some time with the wildlife in Mexico, and Vanessa shared a photo of herself with a massive snake wrapped around her shoulders. “Mama doing Queen Mamba things,” she captioned the image. “Burmese Python, Big Squeeze!” The ‘Mamba’ mention was a reference to her husband, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Kobe and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, was also killed in the crash, leaving Vanessa and three other children behind. In addition to Natalia and Gianna, Kobe and Vanessa also have four-year-old, Bianka Bryant, as well as Capri Bryant, 2. Ciara has been a rock for Vanessa and her family in the months since Kobe and Gianna’s passing.

Of course, it helps that “Auntie C” also has kids close in age to Vanessa’s youngsters. The singer shares a four-year-old daughter, Sienna, and one-year-old son, Win, with her husband, Russell Wilson. She also has a son, Future Jr., 7, with ex Future. Earlier this year, the Bryant and Wilson families took various vacations to the mountains, where they skiied, snow-tubed and more together, as well.