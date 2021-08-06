Vanessa Bryant Misses Daughter Gigi As She Recreates Photo With Youngest Girls In Bittersweet Post

Vanessa Bryant and her youngest daughters recreated a sweet throwback photo of her late daughter Gigi. See both of the photos.

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” with a recreated throwback photo. The former dancer, 39, shared a snapshot of Gigi and sister Natalia, 18, and recreated the snapshot with her youngest daughters Capri, 2, and Bianka, 4, at what looks like the same location in Capri, Italy.

“Missing my baby girl, Gigi,” Vanessa captioned the post. “My #2. Mambacita.” The girls wore matching lemon-printed dresses for the outing.

Vanessa and her daughters are currently on vacation in Italy. Vanessa has been sharing sweet snapshots on her Instagram page, including one with Capri in the pool. “We took Capri to Capri,” she captioned the post.

Of course, the pizza content has been aplenty. The matriarch has been sharing several snapshots and videos of her girls enjoying a slice (or two).

Vanessa also recently shared a snapshot with Natalia, who took cues from her little sisters and also packed a cute lemon-printed dress for vacation.

The family then enjoyed a nice Italian dinner at a restaurant with their vacation crew. “Thank you @ristorantevillaverdeIt It was so nice to visit again!!!!” Vanessa captioned the post. “Grazie Mille!!!”

The vacation comes a few months after Vanessa and other plaintiffs involved reached a settlement in their wrongful death suit against the helicopter company involved in the death of Gigi, her husband Kobe Bryant, and seven other passengers in January 2020. All nine passengers died during a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The terms of the settlement have been kept confidential, but Vanessa and co. filed the suit last February and alleged that pilot Ara George Zobayan engaged in risky transportation behavior.

Last month, Vanessa similarly paid tribute to her late daughter and husband during a WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas. She shared a snapshot of Capri dressed in Gigi’s No. 2 Mamba jersey, while Bianka rocked her dad’s Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 24 jersey. “Capri repping our Gigi #MAMBACITA at the @wnba All Star Game,” she captioned the post.

Vanessa shared another snapshot of Bianka in her dad’s jersey.

“B.B. repping Daddy. ❤️#8 #24 ❤️ @wnba All Star Game,” Vanessa wrote.