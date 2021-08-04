Watch

Bianka, 4, & Capri Bryant, 2, Splash Around Fountains In Adorable Video From Family Vacation

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant at 'A Wrinkle in Time' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2018
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San Diego
The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante.
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020
News Writer & Reporter

Vanessa Bryant shared a video of her two youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri, staying cool under the sun by running through several sprinklers in Cannes, France and feeling ‘pure joy.’

Vanessa Bryant, 39, and her kids are having a summer to remember! The doting mother has been on an eventful vacation with her three daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, and friends, and has been sharing various pics and videos of some of their most memorable moments. One of her latest videos, which was posted on Aug. 3, shows Bianka and Capri happily running around and through outdoor sprinklers while wearing their matching patterned bathing suits.

“PURE joy,” she wrote in the caption along with two red heart and two yellow sun emojis. Some of her followers responded with heart-eyed emojis and one wrote, “How fun.” The pic was tagged in Cannes, France, which is one of several places Vanessa and her girls have been in the last couple of weeks.

On Aug. 1, Vanessa shared a post full of pics taken in Croatia, where she also spent time. Some of the snapshots showed her daughters posing in the fictional city “King’s Landing,” from the show Game of Thrones, and gorgeous views could be seen behind them. Vanessa also explained in the caption that Natalia was supposed to go to Croatia last year but her trip was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant is a doting mom while holding one of her daughters during a previous outing.

Vanessa Bryant and her three girls have a fun day touring the new Avenger's Campus at Disneyland. 03 Jun 2021
Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. 10 May 2021
Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. 10 May 2021

“Took my kids to King’s Landing. Total Cersei/Khaleesi move… 🍷🐉❤️🇭🇷#GameofThrones Kobe [Bryant] allowed Natalia to go on a trip to Croatia with her class her senior year of high school but unfortunately the trip was cancelled due to COVID,” the caption read. “I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit. It’s beautiful!”

In addition to France and Croatia, the Bryant family also recently vacationed in Jamaica, where they spent time with Kobe’s family, including his sister Sharia Washington, Sharia’s husband Jerrod, and their kids. They posed for sweet family photos while standing in front of palm trees and flashing bright smiles. “Family,” Vanessa appropriately captioned the pics.