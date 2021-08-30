J.Lo Accidentally Flashes Price Tag On Lavish Cape Ahead Of Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Jennifer Lopez made quite a statement at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show when she flashed the price tag on her gorgeous cape.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, arrived at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy, on August 28 looking drop-dead-gorgeous in her stylish get-up. However, despite looking stunning, J.Lo accidentally flashed the price tag attached to her cape. Jennifer looked gorgeous when she rocked a bedazzled bustier crop top with a pair of high-waisted metallic floral trousers and a bejeweled green cape on top.

J.Lo’s outfit was absolutely breathtaking but we couldn’t but notice that the price tag was still attached to the inside of the cape – barcode and all. While the exact price of the cape is not visible, it was definitely on full display and was a bit of a mishap. Despite her price tag showing, that did not take away from J.Lo’s outfit in the slightest.

She styled her funky outfit with a pair of platform heels and a gorgeous updo hairstyle that was accentuated with a gold flower crown headband. While we don’t know the exact price of the cape, it is without a doubt in the thousands of dollars range considering that’s how much the clothes cost from the designer brand.

Other celebrities in attendance at the event that looked just as good were Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney opted to wear a sheer gown while her mother Kris rocked the Dolce & Gabbana Patchwork Chiffon and Georgette Calf-Length Dress which retails for a whopping $4,095.

J.Lo did not disappoint when she arrived in this ensemble and despite her fashion faux-pas, the singer still managed to look drop-dead-gorgeous at the fashion show.