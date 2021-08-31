Vin Diesel’s Kids: Everything To Know About The ‘Fast & Furious’ Star’s 3 Little Ones

Vin Diesel is a proud dad to Hania, Vincent, and Pauline with longtime partner Paloma Jiménez. Here’s everything to know about the actor’s children.

Vin Diesel might be synonymous with his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast and the Furious franchise, but he leads a much different life than his movie counterpart. The actor, real name Mark Sinclair, 54, has been in a longterm relationship with partner Paloma Jiménez since 2007. Together, the actor and the model, 38, live a fairly low-key life as parents to three children: Hania Riley “Similce,” 13, Vincent, 11, and Pauline, 6.

The kids are a source of pride and joy for the actor. “My pride in my kids is through the roof,” Vin told PEOPLE in 2017. “Oh my God, I’m proud of them all the time. The last time was when Pauline said, ‘Merry Christmas everyone, from the Diesels,’ and she put it all together in one sentence. It was a big moment.” Vin also admitted that his children move him to “tears” often.

“My kids move me to tears all the time,” Vin continued. “My daughter Similce said to me a couple of weeks ago, ‘Daddy, I know what song should [play] at every funeral.’ I said, ‘What is it?’ And she said, ‘See You Again.’” he said, referencing the Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth song used in a Fast film. “That was not fair.” Below is everything you should know about the three Sinclairs who regularly move Vin to tears.

Hania Riley “Similce” Sinclair

At 13, Hania is Vin and Paloma’s oldest child. Often called “Similce” or “Alpha Angel” by her famous dad given her firstborn status, Hania made her acting debut in 2019 with Fast & Furious Spy Racers, an animated series about a group of teens who infiltrate an elite racing league, executive produced by her dad. Vin gushed about how proud he was of her debut in an interview with Variety in 2019 — and in a full circle moment, also revealed that Hania was born while he was shooting the fourth Fast film. While he tried to keep the birth a secret, he told the outlet that his late co-star Paul Walker, whom he would refer to as “Pablo,” convinced him to leave set and be at the hospital for Hania’s arrival.

“It was a long day, where Pablo and I were fighting each other in this scene. He came to my trailer at the end of the day and said, ‘Something is on your mind,'” Vin recalled. “I wasn’t telling anyone in the world that my daughter was about to be born. I’ll never forget what he said to me. He said, ‘Vin, you go into that hospital room, and you cut the umbilical cord. It will be the best day of your life.’ That’s the day that she was born.” He added, “I say that because that’s how real the themes of familyhood run in the Fast & Furious saga, and why I am so proud.”

Vincent Sinclair

At 11, Vincent is Vin and Paloma’s middle child and only son. Vincent recently followed in his sister’s (and father’s!) footsteps and made his acting debut in F9, the ninth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, in June. The little Sinclair starred as a younger version of his dad’s character Dom, appearing in flashbacks. While on the Kelly Clarkson Show to promote the film a few days before the premiere, Vin revealed that it was director Justin Lin’s idea to have his son in the film.

“I didn’t invite him to play a role in this. The Fast family is so truly a family,” Vin said. “Justin thought it would be a good idea for him to play younger Dom.” While he “didn’t necessarily think it would be a great idea” at first, Vin gushed about how proud he was of Vincent. “He doesn’t get terrified too much,” the actor continued, calling his son a “very bold” person. “He presented a new car company to Justin and I and asked us to invest in it,” Vin said. “He’s that kid.”

Pauline Sinclair

At 6, Pauline is Vin and Paloma’s youngest daughter. The youngest Sinclair has a special moniker, as she was named after Vin’s late co-star Paul. In an interview with TODAY in 2015 following Pauline’s birth, Vin opened about how he felt the presence of the late actor — who died in November 2013 following a car accident — in the delivery room that day. “He was in the room,” he recalled. “There’s no other person that I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord. I just… knew he was there.” He added he wanted to honor Paul’s memory. “It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world,” Vin said.

At the F9 premiere in June, Vin revealed that his youngest daughter, like her siblings, also possessed a bit of the acting bug. The actor said that Pauline wanted to play a young Dom in the upcoming tenth installment. The revelation came when Extra asked Vin if Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker would ever appear in a film. “There’s two people that are really hard to say no to that are saying they want to be in the movie,” he said. “One of them is Pablo’s daughter, and the other is my daughter. My daughter Pauline wants to play young Dom.”