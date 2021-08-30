Vin Diesel Brings Partner Paloma Jiménez & Their Two Oldest Kids, Hania & Vincent, To Venice

Vin Diesel made Dolce & Gabbana’s three-day fashion event a family affair, bringing his longtime partner Paloma Jiménez and their children Hania and Vincent!

Vin Diesel and his family are taking in the sights and fashion of Italy! The actor, 54, is in Venice for Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion event with his longtime partner Paloma Jiménez and two of their children, Hania, 13, and Vincent, 11. The family looked stylish as they stepped out on Monday, Aug. 30: Paloma, 38, wore a two-piece white floral silk blouse and pant set, while daughter Hania opted for a printed off-the-shoulder dress in shades of blue, yellow, and white. Vincent could be seen in a black t-shirt holding a Dolce & Gabbana shopping bag; all three wore surgical masks for the outing.

The family later enjoyed some time on a boat. Vin wore a black and yellow jacket and matching pants for the excursion, finishing the look with tinted aviator sunglasses. Vin and co. are in town for Dolce & Gabbana’s unveiling of new haute couture and jewelry pieces during the course of three days. The event began on August 28, showcasing new creations that pay homage to Venice’s “artistic legacy and manufacturing legacy” against the backdrop of renowned landmarks, per the press release.

The star-studded attendees include Diddy (who also made it a family affair and brought along daughters Chance, 15, Jessie James, 14, and D’Lila Star, 14), Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian, Helen Mirren, and Megan Thee Stallion, among other stars. Vin’s outing marks a rare glimpse into the actor’s low-key family life. The actor and his model partner, who have been together since 2007, also share a third child, daughter Pauline, 6, together, but their youngest does not appear to be in any of the snapshots.

They welcomed their youngest back in 2015, and Vin revealed that he and his partner named Pauline after his late Fast and the Furious co-star Paul Walker. He previously told TODAY that he felt the presence of Paul, who died from a car crash in 2013, in the hospital room. “He was in the room,” he said. “There’s no other person that I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord. I just … knew he was there.” Vin added, “It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world.”