See Pic

Diddy’s 3 Daughters Rock Matching Leopard Dresses During Family Vacation In Venice

diddy and his daughters
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kim Porter and her children arrive into Gustavia from their massive yacht to head to St Jean Beach. The Diddy family all posed and waved as they arrived into harbor on their dinghy boat. Kim was dressed in a very colorful Moo-Moo Dress. Kim Porter was with sons Quincy and Christian and her twin daughters Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. Pictured: Kim Porter with children Quincy,Christian and twins Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.,Kim Porter with children Quincy Christian twins Lila Star Jessie James Combs. Ref: SPL237026 301210 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Venice, ITALY - P Diddy with his family at the Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice.Pictured: P DiddyBACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy goes for a tractor ride as he spends time with his kids at a pumpkin patch ahead of halloween. Diddy, puff daddy, puffy wore a red tracksuit as he climbed onto a tractor and posed for pictures with his kids. he was in great spirits as he sat down and ate some corn and enjoyed time at Underwood Family Farms. 19 Oct 2019 Pictured: Diddy. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax/BListers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA531088_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie James Decker Combs 'Little' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Diddy’s daughters Chance, Jessie James, and D’Lila Star twinned in matching leopard-print dresses in Venice. The family is in Italy for Dolce & Gabbana’s three-day fashion event.

Allow Diddy’s daughters to make the case for three-way matching outfits. The rapper and producer, real name Sean Combs, 51, and three of his daughters are in Italy for Dolce & Gabbana’s three-day fashion event. A fashion event calls for a good fashion moment, and Diddy’s daughters Chance, 15, Jessie James, 14, and D’Lila Star, 14, got the memo: the trio wore matching leopard dresses ahead of the festivities on Friday, Aug. 27.

diddy and his daughters
Diddy and daughters Chance, Jessie James, and D’Lila Star in Venice on August 27 (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star opted for the same billowing off-the-shoulder leopard dress and black clutch bags, while sister Chance wore a shorter version with a cream purse. Dad Diddy could be seen trailing close behind his stylish daughters, opting for casual gray shorts and a striped long sleeve. He finished the look with red slip-on shoes.

The producer shares his daughters with former partners: Chance with ex Sarah Chapman, and twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star with the late Kim Porter. Diddy also shares sons Christian, 23, and Quincy, 30, with Kim, and another son, Justin, 27, with ex Misa Hylton. He and his daughters are in Venice for the unveiling of Dolce & Gabbana’s new collections.

Related Gallery

Diddy -- Photos Of The Rapper & Actor

Venice, ITALY - P Diddy with his family at the Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice.Pictured: P DiddyBACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Dior Combs, Chris Combs, Quincy Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs and daughters Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jan 2020
Miami Beach, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Future is seen spending an afternoon with girlfriend Lori Harvey's ex, P Diddy and what appears to be his new girlfriend. It seems there is definitely no hard feeling between the two as they were all smiles while enjoying a day jetskiing with DJ Khaled. Pictured: DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Puff Daddy BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The three-day event begins on August 28 and will showcase new haute couture and jewelry pieces from the Italian luxury fashion house. The newest creations will pay homage to Venice’s “artistic legacy and manufacturing legacy” against the backdrop of renowned landmarks, per the press release. Sharon Stone, Bebe Rexha, and Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni, 17, are among the star-studded attendees.

Diddy’s Italian trip with his daughters come after the girls joined their famous dad for his photoshoot with Vanity Fair for the magazine’s September 2021 issue. In the interview, Diddy reflected on his life and how the loss of Kim, who died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47, has affected him. “I am the happiest I’ve ever been in life, I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most,” he said.

He added of losing the mother of three of his children: “I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ‘Cause I was like, man, you had it,” Diddy said. “I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time… I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain.”