Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Reveals Injured Face After Surviving Car Crash: I Saw ‘My Life Flash Before My Eyes’

Diddy’s 22-year-old son, Christian Combs, alleged that he had been ‘hit by a drunk driver’ and left with ‘scars.’

Thankfully, Christian Combs is okay. Sean “Diddy” Comb’s 22-year-old son claimed that he was “hit by a drunk driver” on Tuesday night, Aug. 4, after TMZ initially reported that Christian “got smoked in his Ferrari by a Tesla” in Beverly Hills. HollywoodLife also spoke with the Beverly Hills police information officer, who told us that the “driver of the Tesla was arrested for DUI [driving under the influence]” and that there is now “a pending investigation that will encompass the primary collision factor (PCF).”

However, Christian — who also goes by King — didn’t emerge from the scene totally unscathed. Christian shared a close-up photo of his face a day after the reported incident, which was covered by a large band-aid that stretched across from the singer’s left eye to chin. He explained the injury in his Instagram caption, which he kept optimistic.

“M GOOD !!! Thank you GOD[prayer hand emojis] thank you to everybody who reached out! Last night was crazy seen my life flash before my eyes !! I was hit by a drunk driver !,” Christian admitted. He continued, “Everybody out there do not DRINK AND DRIVE Thank GOD I walked out with just a couple little scars…now back in the stu!!”

So, no serious injuries were sustained! Christian’s celebrity friends were relieved to see the happy update. Tyga left three prayer-hand emojis in Christian’s comments section, and model Jasmine Sanders (also known as Golden Barbie) wrote, “happy you good.”

Just three days before the alleged incident, Christian paid tribute to someone he has lost: his beloved mother, Kim Porter. Diddy’s ex-girlfriend suddenly passed away from pneumonia at 47 years old in Nov. 2018, and Christian shared a throwback photo of the actress cuddling with her son as a child. “I Love you and I miss you so much mommy I know you in heaven shining down on me,” Christian wrote in the caption, just a few months before Kim’s two-year death anniversary. In addition to Christian, Diddy shared twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star, who are now 13 years old, with Kim.