See Pics

Kim Kardashian Shares Precious Photo Of Daughter Chicago Sharing A Group Hug With Stormi & True

kim
APEX/MEGA
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian West is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian’s as they watch the Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta. Kim Kardashian is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian as they watch the Kanye West's listening party in Atlanta, Georgia, USA - 22 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Weekend Writer

What a trio! Kim Kardashian shared a sweet snap of her mini-me Chicago with her cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson.

Kim Kardashian, 40, has celebrated her latest milestone on Instagram with a sweet snap of her daughter Chicago, 3, with Khloé Kardashian‘s mini-me True, 3, and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi, 3. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social media on September 1 to post the adorable photo. “250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys! I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete,” she captioned the pic of the trio embracing each other in a warm hug.

In the pic, Chicago wore a pair of purple jeans and a matching lilac top, while her hair was pulled back into 3 pigtails. Meanwhile, True rocked pigtail plaits in her hair with a pale yellow dress, and Stormi donned a lacy white dress with her hair pulled back into a curly up-do. It came just a few weeks after the trio were joined by their cousin Dream, 4, for an outing in Los Angeles with Khloe, and their grandma Kris Jenner. The group were spotted at The Grove picking up a sweet treat to beat the summer heat.

Just a few weeks later, Chicago’s mom Kim, and her dad Kanye West44, reunited on stage at his Donda listening event — and she wore a haute couture wedding dress! The former couple were photographed sitting next to each other backstage at the rapper’s listening party, before she joined him on stage in a white wedding gown. An August 27 Instagram snap showed the pair getting cozy while Kim rocked the Balenciaga haute couture gown with a full veil over her head, and ‘Ye donned an all-black leather outfit with a black face mask and cap.

kim
The Kardashian kids. Image: APEX/MEGA

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Cutest Pics With Her Kids -- See The Sweet Photos

Kim Kardashian West is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian’s as they watch the Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta.Kim Kardashian is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian as they watch the Kanye West's listening party in Atlanta, Georgia, USA - 22 Jul 2021
Kim Kardashian West is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian’s as they watch the Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta. Kim Kardashian is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian as they watch the Kanye West's listening party in Atlanta, Georgia, USA - 22 Jul 2021
Kim Kardashian West and North West Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020

During the show at Solider Field in Kanye’s native Chicago, he delivering a spectacle that recreated his childhood home. During the final song, “No Child Left Behind,” Kim showed up outside of his home in the white gown. A source told HollywoodLife that Kim was “mesmerized” by her ex’s vision. “Kim thought that putting on a wedding gown was fun for the vision that Kanye has for his art and music. She has always been mesmerized with him and his ability to cause discussion, and what better way to get the word out and help him [promote his new album] than by doing this artistic stunt that she more prefers to call a brilliant art idea from Kanye’s mind,” the insider dished.