Kim Kardashian Shares Precious Photo Of Daughter Chicago Sharing A Group Hug With Stormi & True

What a trio! Kim Kardashian shared a sweet snap of her mini-me Chicago with her cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson.

Kim Kardashian, 40, has celebrated her latest milestone on Instagram with a sweet snap of her daughter Chicago, 3, with Khloé Kardashian‘s mini-me True, 3, and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi, 3. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social media on September 1 to post the adorable photo. “250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys! I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete,” she captioned the pic of the trio embracing each other in a warm hug.

In the pic, Chicago wore a pair of purple jeans and a matching lilac top, while her hair was pulled back into 3 pigtails. Meanwhile, True rocked pigtail plaits in her hair with a pale yellow dress, and Stormi donned a lacy white dress with her hair pulled back into a curly up-do. It came just a few weeks after the trio were joined by their cousin Dream, 4, for an outing in Los Angeles with Khloe, and their grandma Kris Jenner. The group were spotted at The Grove picking up a sweet treat to beat the summer heat.

Just a few weeks later, Chicago’s mom Kim, and her dad Kanye West, 44, reunited on stage at his Donda listening event — and she wore a haute couture wedding dress! The former couple were photographed sitting next to each other backstage at the rapper’s listening party, before she joined him on stage in a white wedding gown. An August 27 Instagram snap showed the pair getting cozy while Kim rocked the Balenciaga haute couture gown with a full veil over her head, and ‘Ye donned an all-black leather outfit with a black face mask and cap.

During the show at Solider Field in Kanye’s native Chicago, he delivering a spectacle that recreated his childhood home. During the final song, “No Child Left Behind,” Kim showed up outside of his home in the white gown. A source told HollywoodLife that Kim was “mesmerized” by her ex’s vision. “Kim thought that putting on a wedding gown was fun for the vision that Kanye has for his art and music. She has always been mesmerized with him and his ability to cause discussion, and what better way to get the word out and help him [promote his new album] than by doing this artistic stunt that she more prefers to call a brilliant art idea from Kanye’s mind,” the insider dished.