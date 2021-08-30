Kim Kardashian Gets Mocked For Listening To Kanye West’s New ‘Donda’ Album On Mute

Kim Kardashian listened to soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ on mute — and social media users could not get over it.

Kanye West’s long-awaited tenth studio album Donda arrived on August 29 after much delay — and it did not take long for viral moments to follow. The rapper’s soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 40, caused a stir on the internet when she uploaded a series of screenshots of songs from the album on her Instagram Story following its debut, seemingly listening to songs like “Lord I Need You” and “Hurricane” on mute.

not kim kardashian listening to donda on mute 😭 pic.twitter.com/RTxGuXtiWe — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) August 29, 2021

bro I’m crying kim kardashian is playing donda on mute pic.twitter.com/xqCwXmAgw5 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) August 29, 2021

kim kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to kanye’s new album on MUTE is taking me out pic.twitter.com/9Ec3JtE5c4 — ben de almeida (@benoftheweek) August 29, 2021

On Twitter, people could not help but notice that the volume was turned all the way down on the reality TV star’s Stories, with one person tweeting, “kim kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to kanye’s new album on MUTE is taking me out.”

Regardless, Kim’s screenshots are just the latest signal of support for Kanye, whom she filed for divorce from in February after nearly seven years of marriage. At the rapper’s last Donda streaming event in Chicago on August 27, Kim made a surprise on-stage appearance in a Balenciaga wedding gown during the final song of the evening, “No Child Left Behind.” The headline-grabbing show of support came after the star attended other listening parties for the album with their four children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Following Kim’s surprise appearance on stage, a source told HollywoodLife that the two have “been trying to work things out” following the wedding dress debacle. “Kim wants to make things work, especially for the kids, and still has love for Kanye,” the source told HL. “They are putting on a united front and are committed to trying to stay together. Not sure if that means she will withdraw the divorce papers, but they’re taking it day by day.”

A separate source added that Kim was “happy” to assist her soon-to-be ex on stage. “She supports his artistic endeavors and his career. That will never change,” the source said. “They might not be together romantically, but the support she has for his success — she takes that seriously and it’s important for her.”