Kanye West Faces Backlash For Inviting Controversial Marilyn Manson & DaBaby Onstage

At Kanye West’s latest ‘Donda’ listening party in Chicago, the rapper invited disgraced Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to join him onstage, and many fans are upset with the controversial decision.

Kanye West is never one to shy away from doing something controversial, so it’s no surprise that he did something that got mixed reactions during his Donda listening party at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 26. At one point during the show, Kanye had a bunch of guests onstage, including Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, who are both in the midst of public controversy. Marilyn has been accused of abuse by multiple women, including four who have filed lawsuits against him (he has denied the allegations). Meanwhile, DaBaby is still facing backlash for homophobic comments that he made while performing at Rolling Loud Festival in July.

At the same time that these infamous stars were onstage, Kanye played a song that featured the lyric, “Tell me if you need someone that needs Jesus love,” and fans couldn’t help but point out the irony. He also replaced JAY-Z’s verse on the Donda song “Jail” with a verse from DaBaby, which included a lyric that seemingly referenced DaBaby’s controversy. “I said one thing they ain’t like and they threw me out like the garbage,” he rapped. Needless to say, Kanye faced a lot of backlash on social media for his decision to include DaBaby and Marilyn Manson in his show.

Of course, ‘Ye took things a step further, as well. Right after the segment where he was joined by his famous (and infamous) guests, he lit himself on fire and ran across the stage. Later in the night, he was joined by his ex, Kim Kardashian, who took centerstage in a literal wedding dress and veil. The two were also seen leaving the event together at the end of the night. This was the third listening event for Donda, but Kanye has yet to actually release the album on streaming services.

Amidst the promotion for the record, Kim has been super supportive of her ex. Although she filed for divorce in February, she has been at all the Donda events, and has promoted the album on social media, as well. Kim has made it clear that she and Kanye have a great co-parenting relationship for the sake of their four kids, but they definitely seem to be spending more solo time together these days, too!