Breaking News

Kanye West Faces Backlash For Inviting Controversial Marilyn Manson & DaBaby Onstage

kanye west dababy marilyn manson
Brian Prahl/MEGA
Kanye West'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Marilyn Manson and Kanye West hang out on stage of a replica house of Kanyes late mother Donda in Chicago. 27 Aug 2021 Pictured: Donda, Marilyn Manson, Kanye West. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781728_045.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Marilyn Manson and Kanye West hang out on stage of a replica house of Kanyes late mother Donda in Chicago. 27 Aug 2021 Pictured: Donda, Marilyn Manson, Kanye West. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781728_053.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian shows her support for estranged husband Kanye West by celebrating the release of his 10th studio album. Kim and all 4 of their kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- were part of the large crowd Thursday night at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to enjoy a listening event for Kanye's highly anticipated "Donda" album ... named after his late mother. Along with Kim and the children, sister Khloe was also in tow to show her support for Ye ... who she recently called her "brother for life.". 22 Jul 2021 Pictured: Kanye West. Photo credit: Dana Mixer / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773606_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

At Kanye West’s latest ‘Donda’ listening party in Chicago, the rapper invited disgraced Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to join him onstage, and many fans are upset with the controversial decision.

Kanye West is never one to shy away from doing something controversial, so it’s no surprise that he did something that got mixed reactions during his Donda listening party at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 26. At one point during the show, Kanye had a bunch of guests onstage, including Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, who are both in the midst of public controversy. Marilyn has been accused of abuse by multiple women, including four who have filed lawsuits against him (he has denied the allegations). Meanwhile, DaBaby is still facing backlash for homophobic comments that he made while performing at Rolling Loud Festival in July.

kanye west da baby marilyn manson
Kanye West invites Marilyn Manson and DaBaby onstage at his ‘Donda’ listening event. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

At the same time that these infamous stars were onstage, Kanye played a song that featured the lyric, “Tell me if you need someone that needs Jesus love,” and fans couldn’t help but point out the irony. He also replaced JAY-Z’s verse on the Donda song “Jail” with a verse from DaBaby, which included a lyric that seemingly referenced DaBaby’s controversy. “I said one thing they ain’t like and they threw me out like the garbage,” he rapped. Needless to say, Kanye faced a lot of backlash on social media for his decision to include DaBaby and Marilyn Manson in his show.

kanye west dababy marilyn manson
Kanye West hosts a listening party for ‘Donda’ in Chicago. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West -- Photos Of Their Relationship

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West. Kanye West, left, and wife Kim Kardashian West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Its date night for Kim and Kanye West and on the menu is Cafe Habana! The married couple looks smitten as they head into the restaurant both rocking all-black outfits! Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Versace show, Front Row, Pre-Fall 2019, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2018

Of course, ‘Ye took things a step further, as well. Right after the segment where he was joined by his famous (and infamous) guests, he lit himself on fire and ran across the stage. Later in the night, he was joined by his ex, Kim Kardashian, who took centerstage in a literal wedding dress and veil. The two were also seen leaving the event together at the end of the night. This was the third listening event for Donda, but Kanye has yet to actually release the album on streaming services.

Amidst the promotion for the record, Kim has been super supportive of her ex. Although she filed for divorce in February, she has been at all the Donda events, and has promoted the album on social media, as well. Kim has made it clear that she and Kanye have a great co-parenting relationship for the sake of their four kids, but they definitely seem to be spending more solo time together these days, too!