Kim Kardashian Listens To Ex Kanye West’s Album ‘Donda’ After Couple Reunited For Lunch Date

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her car stereo playing ‘mix tests’ from her ex Kanye West’s new album, two days after they had lunch alone together.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is still showing support for Kanye West, 44, despite their pending divorce. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a new Instagram photo of her car radio playing a bunch of mix test tracks from what appeared to be the rapper’s new album Donda, just two days after they were seen going to lunch together. Although there was no caption added to the Aug. 21st pic, it definitely seemed to prove she’s enjoying her ex’s music even though they’re no longer romantically involved.

.@KimKardashian listening to #DONDA Mix Test in her car today 👀 pic.twitter.com/umRqwCSyaZ — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 21, 2021

The pic quickly made its way around social media and fans shared comments about how admirable it was for Kim to still be promoting and sharing love for the father of her four children, who include North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Before she shared the pic, she and Kanye proved they’re still on good terms when they reunited for a lunch date without their kids. They were photographed near a car outside the restaurant and seemed to be trying to keep things low key as they didn’t pay attention to the cameras but appeared relaxed.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. but the exes have continued to co-parent their kids in a healthy way. In addition to their lunch date, they’ve been spotted on other outings with their kids, including a museum visit in San Francisco.

Although they’ve both been pretty private about their status since the filing made headlines, Kim did open up about how Kanye’s perspective on life inspired her own on the Aug. 11 episode of the We Are Supported By… podcast. “I got to a point — and maybe it was being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself,” she said. “That taught me so much in the best way of just being me and truly not care as much about what other people thought.”