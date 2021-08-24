See Pics

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photos Of Her ‘Favorite Girl’ Stormi Webster, 3, After Pregnancy News

Kylie Jenner took to Twitter to share three new photos of her adorable daughter Stormi rocking a ‘Space Jam’ shirt and baggy white denim pants, less than a week after pregnancy reports first surfaced.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is enjoying time with her daughter Stormi, 3, in her latest social media post. The doting mom, who is reportedly expecting her second child with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, 30, shared three photos of the tot happily posing in a black Space Jam T-shirt, baggy denim pants, and blue, white, and black sneakers as she placed her hands on her hips. She looked so grown up as she rocked a ponytail and smile for the camera.

“favorite girl,” Kylie wrote in the caption for the Aug. 24 post along with a blue heart emoji. It didn’t take long for her fans to comment on the epic snapshots and they were full of compliments! “She’s so cute!!,” one fan wrote while another hilariously said Stormi dresses better than them. Others wondered if Kylie was hinting that she’s pregnant with a boy in her caption. “I think she’s telling us its a boy with the blue lol,” one fan shared, referring to the blue heart.

Although reports are saying Kylie’s pregnant, she has yet to confirm the news herself. It was unclear if she and Travis were back together when the news made headlines, but they sparked reconciliation rumors over the past few months since they’ve been spotted on numerous outings together. The lovebirds broke up around Oct. 2019 after two years of dating.

Shortly after the pregnancy reports surfaced, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie already has a “cute bump” and is thrilled to be welcoming a second child. “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” the source explained. “She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Kylie has been promoting her Kylie Swim line with new photos of herself rocking swimsuits but it’s unclear whether or not the pics were taken before or after the reported pregnancy. Meanwhile, Travis was spotted walking in New York City for the first time since the reports were published on Aug. 20.