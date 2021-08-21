Kelly Clarkson Jams Out With Friends At Blake Shelton’s Concert After Big Divorce Win

Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to share a few photos of her fun night seeing Blake Shelton and other country stars in concert and admitted she’s living her ‘best life.’

Kelly Clarkson, 39, enjoyed a music-filled night in Denver, CO on Aug. 20 and didn’t hesitate to share the joy with her fans. The singer, who recently celebrated a legal win when her prenup agreement was upheld in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, showed her support for Blake Shelton, 45, when she attended his show on his Friends and Heroes Tour, which also featured special guests Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins, and Lindsay Ell. She posted a few pics from the event, including one of her and her friends posing and smiling on Instagram and added captions that proved she was having a great time.

“Get it @blakeshelton we are LIVIN’ OUR BEST LIVES!!! THANK YOU,” she wrote along with three red heart emojis, in the caption for the pic with her friends. “@blakeshelton is KILLIN’ IT tonight in Denver!!! I’ll give him this #PrinceOfCountry 😜❤️ His setlist is INCREDIBLE!!,” she also wrote alongside a pic of the stage.

Kelly’s fans were quick to respond to her posts with kind words and excitement. “Beautiful girls,” one follower wrote while another shared that they’re so happy she’s “living” her “best life.” A third exclaimed, “How Fun! Enjoy Kelly! You all Look Beautiful 👍❤️” and a fourth called a photo “happiness.”

Kelly’s latest concert outing comes after she reportedly had fun with a “girls’ trip” to Las Vegas to celebrate her big wins in her divorce, which also includes being awarded primary physical custody of her and Brandon’s kids, River, 7, and Remington, 5. The couple, who wed in 2013, split in June 2020, and since then, Kelly was ordered to pay her estranged husband nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support, so her recent victories are definitely something she’s happy about. In the prenup agreement that’s being upheld, The Voice star’s assets and and income derived during her marriage are all reportedly protected, and she also won’t have to pay for Brandon’s $81,000/a month ranch in Montana.

“Kelly is feeling amazing after winning the prenup battle,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s another thing she can cross off the list and allow herself to move forward with this whole situation. Kelly celebrated with a few close friends and headed to Vegas for a much needed girls’ trip. She has so much going on in her life that she doesn’t have time to stop and dwell on things; she’s always focused on the positive.”