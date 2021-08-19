Kelly Clarkson Is Feeling ‘Amazing’ As She Celebrates Divorce Win With Girls’ Trip To Las Vegas

Kelly Clarkson has jetted off to Las Vegas with her pals, after winning the prenup battle in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

HollywoodLife exclusively. Kelly Clarkson , 39, is celebrating her most recent win in her ongoing divorce battle with husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock . The singer turned talk show host split from her ex in June 2020, and was not only awarded primary physical custody of her kids, but will also have her prenuptial agreement upheld. The couple’s prenup segregates all of Kelly’s assets and income she accumulated over the past seven years, and a source close to the American Idol alum revealed she’s celebrating the small win. “Kelly is feeling amazing after winning the prenup battle,” the insider toldexclusively.

“It’s another thing she can cross off the list and allow herself to move forward with this whole situation. Kelly celebrated with a few close friends and headed to Vegas for a much needed girls’ trip. She has so much going on in her life that she doesn’t have time to stop and dwell on things; she’s always focused on the positive.” The source also noted she was “having a blast” promoting the upcoming season of The Voice .”

“[She] is so excited to be working with Ariana Grande this time around. She feels so blessed to have an incredible inner circle of close friends and family. She’s been having the time of her life in Vegas with her girlfriends and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. She is thrilled to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in this ordeal.”

A second source close to the singer told HL, “Kelly is doing her best to move forward from her divorce and all the drama from that because she knows she has a pretty incredible life. She is also a complete class act so she is trying to find that silver lining. She knows that all this trouble will lead into something positive and until that happens she will dive into the current positive things in her life like work.” A third insider also noted that Kelly was starting to “feel the weight lifting” from her shoulders.