See Pics

Adele Tries To Hide Underneath A Hooded Sweatshirt While On A Dinner Date With Rich Paul — Photos

adele
Shutterstock
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
News Writer

Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul had a very incognito dinner date in Beverly Hills this week.

Adele stepped out for an incognito dinner date with boyfriend Rich Paul in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The singer, 33, and sports agent, 39, both kept it casual after leaving a restaurant in the Peninsula Hotel. Adele wore a beige hooded sweatshirt and matching sweatpants and tried to keep it low key as she hid under her hood and behind some sunglasses. She layered the comfortable ensemble with a red peacoat, as seen in the photos HERE.

adele
Adele (Shutterstock)

Her sports agent boyfriend (who reps LeBron James, among other Lakers players), on the other hand, also got the comfy casual memo and rocked a gray hooded sweatshirt, matching sweatpants, and a face mask to protect against COVID-19 as he exited the hotel. The duo sparked romance rumors early last month after they were spotted sitting together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

About a week later, they were spotted on a double date in New York, where they were photographed displaying some affection towards one another, including stroking each other’s hair. While the two have yet to publicly confirm their romance, a source previously told Page Six that the Grammy winner and sports agent are “100 percent” dating.

Related Gallery

Adele -- Pics Of The Singer

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Newport, RI - Adele, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz (wearing white sneakers), and Joel Madden seen arriving at Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner in Newport, Rhode Island. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adele rocks a pair of Nike Air Max 270 while stepping out of her NYC apt ahead of a busy afternoon in the Big Apple. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

rich paul
Rich Paul (Shutterstock)

Following Game 5 of the NBA Finals, too, ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst referred to the singer as Rich’s “girlfriend” on his podcast. “Rich Paul… brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Brian said. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele.” He added, “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Rich, for his part, also mentioned that he has been “hanging out” with an unnamed “major pop star” during his New Yorker profile published in May. However, the sports agent added at the time, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.” Regardless of what has or has not changed, Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki. The two split in 2019 after three years of marriage together. They share son Angelo, 8. Last year, Adele was linked to British rapper Skepta, but she shut down the rumors after hosting Saturday Night Live and said she was a “single cat lady.”