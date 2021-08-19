Adele Tries To Hide Underneath A Hooded Sweatshirt While On A Dinner Date With Rich Paul — Photos

Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul had a very incognito dinner date in Beverly Hills this week.

Adele stepped out for an incognito dinner date with boyfriend Rich Paul in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The singer, 33, and sports agent, 39, both kept it casual after leaving a restaurant in the Peninsula Hotel. Adele wore a beige hooded sweatshirt and matching sweatpants and tried to keep it low key as she hid under her hood and behind some sunglasses. She layered the comfortable ensemble with a red peacoat, as seen in the photos HERE.

Her sports agent boyfriend (who reps LeBron James, among other Lakers players), on the other hand, also got the comfy casual memo and rocked a gray hooded sweatshirt, matching sweatpants, and a face mask to protect against COVID-19 as he exited the hotel. The duo sparked romance rumors early last month after they were spotted sitting together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

About a week later, they were spotted on a double date in New York, where they were photographed displaying some affection towards one another, including stroking each other’s hair. While the two have yet to publicly confirm their romance, a source previously told Page Six that the Grammy winner and sports agent are “100 percent” dating.

Following Game 5 of the NBA Finals, too, ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst referred to the singer as Rich’s “girlfriend” on his podcast. “Rich Paul… brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Brian said. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele.” He added, “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Rich, for his part, also mentioned that he has been “hanging out” with an unnamed “major pop star” during his New Yorker profile published in May. However, the sports agent added at the time, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.” Regardless of what has or has not changed, Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki. The two split in 2019 after three years of marriage together. They share son Angelo, 8. Last year, Adele was linked to British rapper Skepta, but she shut down the rumors after hosting Saturday Night Live and said she was a “single cat lady.”