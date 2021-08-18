Jessica Simpson Proves She’s The Hottest Baseball Mom Ever In Jeans & Tight Brown Top

Jessica Simpson shared a new pic of herself flaunting a figure-flattering stylish outfit while hanging out with two of her three kids as they watched her son Ace play baseball.

Jessica Simpson, 41, was one of the most fashionable moms at her son Ace‘s latest baseball game! The singer took to Instagram on Aug. 16 to share a new pic of herself donning a stylish outfit that included a long-sleeved brown top and fitted jeans with a belt while hanging out outside and watching the athletic eight-year-old play his favorite sport. She was joined by her other two children, daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2, in the epic snapshot and was all smiles as they posed together.

The blonde beauty also added colorful lace-up patterned boots to her look as well as sunglasses as she wore her long wavy hair down. Maxwell, who sitting down in her own outdoor butterfly chair alongside her sister and enjoying a frozen treat, was wearing a black New York shirt, shorts, and colorful sneakers while little Birdie wore a Los Angeles Dodgers top and blue shoes. Jessica was proudly standing up behind them and looking as content as could be.

“Watchin’ Ace pitch wearin’ paisleys and grubbin’ on pineapple pops #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE,” the doting mom captioned the pic, which was met with a large number of kind comments. “you look amazing mama!! 👏👏,” one follower wrote while another asked her for her fitness secrets. “The hottest mom,” another wrote while a fourth called her family “beautiful.”

Jessica’s latest snapshot was posted just a few weeks after she shared pics of Birdie looking adorable while making funny faces. “Monday Mood,” she cheekily captioned it, referring to the day of the week it was posted. She also shared a different photo in Apr. that showed her and Birdie making sticking out their curled tongues together and it truly showed off how much they look alike.

Jessica has inspired many of her fans over the last year by losing an incredible 100 lbs. since giving birth to Birdie two years ago. She’s shared numerous pics of herself looking fit and and taking part in physical activities like bike riding, which has encouraged a lot of her followers to do the same.