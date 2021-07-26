See Pics

Jessica Simpson’s Mini-Me Daughter Birdie, 2, Makes Adorable Faces In New Photos: ‘Monday Mood’

News Director / Senior Editor

The singer’s toddler ranged from looking bored and tired, to just darn cute in a series of social media pics.

Jessica Simpson shared a bunch of adorable pictures of her lookalike daughter Birdie on Instagram on July 26. The 2-year-old blonde posed for her celebrity mom, while making several goofy faces. In the six shots little Birdie Mae looked everything from exhausted and bored to almost like she was wistfully day dreaming, while sitting down with her head resting in her hands. “Monday Mood,” the 41-year-old singer captioned the Instagram post.

As Jessica’s fans will know, the pop star frequently shares photos of her three children on her social media feeds. The “These Boots Are Made For Walking” singer – who has been married to former NFL star Eric Johnson since 2014 – is also mom to daughter Maxwell, 9, and son Ace, 8. On July 18 Jessica posted a sweet Instagram pic of the whole family and their dog enjoying the sun while riding a golf cart. “Oh Happy Day. #SisterAct2,” she captioned the pic.

Birdie, however, often features in selfies with Jessica, whether they’re rolling their tongues or pouting for the camera. The little girl doesn’t just look like her mom, she also shares the star’s love of shoes. “Birdie definitely takes after mom… her second word was ‘Shoes!’,” Jessica captioned a November 2020 picture of the toddler wearing mini Ugg boots. “She demands to switch shoes 4x a day, and it doesn’t even matter whose – Ace’s and dad’s size 15’s [sic] too.”

In an especially poignant March Instagram post, Jessica hinted at her special connection with the baby of her family. “My little Bird gave me stronger wings to fly,” she captioned the photo of Birdie carrying a copy of her 2020 memoir, Open Book. “Chapter 28, the very end, is titled Birdie. It is heart melting how she loves showing off her name to everyone! The early bird gets the worm.”

