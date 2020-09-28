Jessica Simpson, 40, Looks Flawless Doing Yoga By The Pool After Losing 100 Lbs. — See Pic

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to share a brand new eye-catching pic of herself flaunting her fit figure while in a yoga pose and admitted she has a ‘warrior mindset’.

Jessica Simpson, 40, is looking amazing these days and she proved it with her latest Instagram pic! The mother-of-three posted a stunning photo of herself in a warrior yoga pose while wearing a black crop top and black animal print leggings from her own style collection and standing outside in front of a pool and backdrop of a sunset on Sept. 28. She has her blonde locks pulled up in a high messy bun in the snapshot and is giving a fierce facial expression as she looks off in front of her. Check out the pic HERE!

“Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset ✨,” Jessica captioned the pic before fans quickly took to the comments section to leave positive responses. “What a babe,” one follower wrote while another called her “so beautiful”. A third said she looked “so healthy” and a fourth encouraged her to “rock on”.

This isn’t the first time the “I Wanna Love You Forever” crooner has wowed with a fit pic. She’s often posting photos of herself showing off her weight loss, which includes a whopping 100 lbs, since the birth of her third child Birdie in 2019 and it’s always impressive to see! From workout pics like the one below, to glamour style selfies, this mama knows how to work hard and stay confident!

Her trainer Harley Pasternak revealed the hard but worth it exercise routine the blonde beauty does to stay fit in an interview with Good Morning America in Sept. 2019 and it wowed many readers. He admitted that he had the starlet doing 12,000 steps a day after she gave birth to her youngest child. “This was a big part of losing the 100 pounds,” he explained in the interview. “She could do it by going for walks with her family, walking on the treadmill watching TV, just moving her body in a non-intense way.”

Since Jessica’s been so open about her weight struggles and achievements with her fans, she often inspires many of them. Last Sept., she posted two glorious pics of herself showing off her tiny waist while holding little Birdie and captioned it with a positive message. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 ) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again,” it read. “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”