8 Times Jessica Simpson Heated Up IG With Sexy Pics After 100 Lb. Weight Loss: Daisy Dukes & More
After the birth of her third child in 2019, Jessica Simpson dropped major lbs. — and she’s been showing it off with sizzling Instagram pics ever since.
Jessica Simpson has been open about her struggles with her fluctuating weight. However, these days, she’s healthier and fitter than ever, and it’s all thanks to a steady workout and diet routine that she’s stuck to since giving birth to her daughter, Birdie Johnson, in 2019. Jess isn’t afraid to show off the results of her hard work, and we’ve rounded up some of the hottest pics she’s posted since losing 100 pounds post-baby.
View this post on Instagram
Skiing with the kiddos today. This is far as I got…
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
Even in a whole ski outfit, Jess managed to look beyond sexy when she went on a family ski trip back in Dec. 2019. The mom-of-three’s ensemble was a form-fitting outfit, which was belted around the middle. Not only was the look perfect for the chilly slopes, but it also definitely complemented Jessica’s figure. Her thinner frame was definitely on display, even when she was fully covered up.
View this post on Instagram
#OpenBook Tour I’m coming for you! First stop – NYC 🍎 #OpenBookLOOKS
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
In February 2020, Jessica went on a book tour that had her traveling quite a bit. She was photographed out and about in a number of different outfits, but one of the sexiest was definitely this hip-hugging black dress. The ensemble was super slimming, and Jess paired it with sunglasses and pointy-toed booties to add even more fierceness to the look. The high-fashion outfit was perfect for the NYC stop of Jessica’s tour!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
A second book tour favorite was the fierce patterned suit that Jessica wore on Feb. 13. The open jacket matched the print of the pants, and underneath the blazer, Jessica wore a sheer blouse. She also changed things up by carrying a royal blue bag with the darker outfit, and struck a fierce pose while showing off the look on Instagram. Stunning!
There’s nothing like a good bikini shot! In April, Jessica did some sunbathing in her pool, where she rocked a two-piece swimsuit and floated on a raft in the water. She looked beyond relaxed, but pointed out in the photo’s caption that, just moments later, a ball flew into the pool and nearly hit her in the face! Luckily, she was able to get the perfect swimsuit shot first.
In May, Jess gave us the REAL look at where her intense workouts have gotten her. She posed in short shorts and a sports bra after exercising, and her leg muscles were bulging! In her caption, she revealed that her workouts are done more for her ‘mental health’ than her physical help — but the physical results clearly don’t hurt! Fans left thousands of comments letting the singer/actress know how great she looked, too.
View this post on Instagram
I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!). I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you 🤸🏼♀️🙌🏼🥳
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
Jessica celebrated her 40th birthday in July, and she revealed that she had finally lost enough weight to fit into her jeans from FOURTEEN YEARS prior! To prove it, she put the True Religion jeans on and snapped a selfie, just hours before her 40th birthday. Jess looked totally slimmed down and fit in the photo, and people cheered her on for reaching this amazing goal.
View this post on Instagram
A week into my 40’s already feels like a month🤪
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
Of course, everyone knows that Jessica is the queen of daisy dukes. Ever since she was in the Dukes of Hazzard, she’s been known for slaying in short jean shorts. It’s not every day that Jessica rocks the look on Instagram, but in mid-July, she paired her jean shorts, which had white lace on the edges, with a flannel shirt and slippers to pose for a photo.
View this post on Instagram
Oh how I love you!!! When I was in my mommy’s belly God formed me and placed you in my heart. It took me 29yrs to discover my soulmate and colliding with your heart was our spiritual destiny. You are the human that all should aspire to be. A force of transformative inspiration to all that know and love you and are lucky enough to have you love them back. I am so excited to see all that you have been working on so beautifully to be introduced into the world this year! Everyone get ready to be enlightened by my legendary spiritual guru… @legendarydisciplines 🙌🏼💚🥳 Thank God ERIC JOHNSON was born this day 41yrs ago! Happy Birthday hubba hubba hubby of mine!!!
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
Once again, Jessica made jeans sexy with her Sept. 15 Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself and her husband, Eric Johnson, in honor of his birthday. In the pic, she wore skintight jeans, and looked absolutely amazing. In addition to the photo, she shared the sweetest tribute to her man, as well.