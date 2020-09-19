8 Times Jessica Simpson Heated Up IG With Sexy Pics After 100 Lb. Weight Loss: Daisy Dukes & More

After the birth of her third child in 2019, Jessica Simpson dropped major lbs. — and she’s been showing it off with sizzling Instagram pics ever since.

Jessica Simpson has been open about her struggles with her fluctuating weight. However, these days, she’s healthier and fitter than ever, and it’s all thanks to a steady workout and diet routine that she’s stuck to since giving birth to her daughter, Birdie Johnson, in 2019. Jess isn’t afraid to show off the results of her hard work, and we’ve rounded up some of the hottest pics she’s posted since losing 100 pounds post-baby.

Even in a whole ski outfit, Jess managed to look beyond sexy when she went on a family ski trip back in Dec. 2019. The mom-of-three’s ensemble was a form-fitting outfit, which was belted around the middle. Not only was the look perfect for the chilly slopes, but it also definitely complemented Jessica’s figure. Her thinner frame was definitely on display, even when she was fully covered up.

In February 2020, Jessica went on a book tour that had her traveling quite a bit. She was photographed out and about in a number of different outfits, but one of the sexiest was definitely this hip-hugging black dress. The ensemble was super slimming, and Jess paired it with sunglasses and pointy-toed booties to add even more fierceness to the look. The high-fashion outfit was perfect for the NYC stop of Jessica’s tour!

A second book tour favorite was the fierce patterned suit that Jessica wore on Feb. 13. The open jacket matched the print of the pants, and underneath the blazer, Jessica wore a sheer blouse. She also changed things up by carrying a royal blue bag with the darker outfit, and struck a fierce pose while showing off the look on Instagram. Stunning!

There’s nothing like a good bikini shot! In April, Jessica did some sunbathing in her pool, where she rocked a two-piece swimsuit and floated on a raft in the water. She looked beyond relaxed, but pointed out in the photo’s caption that, just moments later, a ball flew into the pool and nearly hit her in the face! Luckily, she was able to get the perfect swimsuit shot first.

In May, Jess gave us the REAL look at where her intense workouts have gotten her. She posed in short shorts and a sports bra after exercising, and her leg muscles were bulging! In her caption, she revealed that her workouts are done more for her ‘mental health’ than her physical help — but the physical results clearly don’t hurt! Fans left thousands of comments letting the singer/actress know how great she looked, too.

Jessica celebrated her 40th birthday in July, and she revealed that she had finally lost enough weight to fit into her jeans from FOURTEEN YEARS prior! To prove it, she put the True Religion jeans on and snapped a selfie, just hours before her 40th birthday. Jess looked totally slimmed down and fit in the photo, and people cheered her on for reaching this amazing goal.

Of course, everyone knows that Jessica is the queen of daisy dukes. Ever since she was in the Dukes of Hazzard, she’s been known for slaying in short jean shorts. It’s not every day that Jessica rocks the look on Instagram, but in mid-July, she paired her jean shorts, which had white lace on the edges, with a flannel shirt and slippers to pose for a photo.

Once again, Jessica made jeans sexy with her Sept. 15 Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself and her husband, Eric Johnson, in honor of his birthday. In the pic, she wore skintight jeans, and looked absolutely amazing. In addition to the photo, she shared the sweetest tribute to her man, as well.