Jessica Simpson took a little time to soak up the sun while her three kids were elsewhere, and slipped into a hot bikini for her moment of peace and quiet.

Count Jessica Simpson among the many moms whose patience is wearing a little thin during self isolation. The Open Book author, 39, shared a sultry pic on Instagram that showed her lounging in an infinity pool while wearing a tiny bikini that showed off her incredible body. While it’s hard to tear yourself away from that part of the photo, she told her fans in the pic’s caption that there was a little easter egg in it. See that splash by her head? She nearly got taken out by her six-year-old son, Ace Johnson‘s stray baseball! See Jessica’s April 26 photo below.

“Attempted gettin’ some sun and my son smacked a home run from the driveway that almost nailed me in the face. Proof is in the splash. Needless to say, I got off the mat,” the mother of three wrote, adding a laughing emoji. You have to give the woman props for not abandoning her sexy pose in the face of danger. Her fans loved how relatable the moment was. You know, aside from the relaxing in a luxurious pool part. Most of the United States has been under some form of quarantine during the coronavirus crisis, and kids being home full-time from school definitely has its difficulties. It’s important to have some alone time every once in awhile!

“It never fails my kids whack me all the time…” one fan commented, adding tons of laughing and crying emojis. “Momlife!!” wrote another. “GORGEOUS!!! You are GORGEOUS! So happy you are finally getting some time with your family to relax!!!”

The fashion designer isn’t sweating any of the small stuff right now. After ex-boyfriend John Mayer talked about her memoir (which says some less than flattering things about him) on Watch What Happens Live, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she, frankly, doesn’t care. “That’s so in the past for her and she’s very happy with the life she leads now,” they said. “Of course, she knew that he would maybe read it or at the very least hear about it, but she told her side of the story and truth and that’s what this book was about to her.”