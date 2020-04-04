Jessica Simpson Isn’t Ex John Mayer’s Biggest Fan & His Comments On Her Book Won’t ‘Get To Her’

Jessica Simpson is ‘not surprised’ her ex-boyfriend John Mayer recently commented on the stories she included about him in her memoir ‘Open Book’ and she has her reasons for ‘paying no real attention’ to it.

Jessica Simpson, 39, is well aware that her ex John Mayer, 42, admitted he “heard bits” about how she wrote about their time together in her memoir Open Book, when he appeared on the Apr. 1 at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live but she’s not focusing on it. The singer expected him to make comments about it since her thoughts on their relationship is a juicy part of the new release, but it’s not something she’s focusing on.

“Jessica is paying no real attention to what John Mayer says about her book to Andy Cohen,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “That’s so in the past for her and she’s very happy with the life she leads now. Of course she knew that he would maybe read it or at the very least hear about it, but she told her side of the story and truth and that’s what this book was about to her. It’s not about John’s thoughts. After all, she’s not John’s biggest fan anymore. She’s aware of what John said to Andy, but no matter what he says it won’t get to her.”

Although John mentioned how he heard about what Jessica put in the book to Andy, he admitted he didn’t read it because he felt he didn’t have to. “I’ve heard some bits,” John told Andy while on the episode. “But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he’s not watching the movie — and the reason he’s not watching the movie, he says, ‘I don’t have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.’ And I think that’s prescient here.”

Part of Jessica’s book talks about her on-again, off-again relationship with John from 2005-2007 and in it, she claims he was “obsessed” with her “sexually and emotionally” and the “strong” connection made her feel “seductive and powerful, at least physically.” On the other side of the situation, Jessica said the “Georgia” crooner dumped her often and talked about her in “the most degrading terms.” “John loved me when I was shining and he drew inspiration from that light,” she wrote. “When he tapped me dry, he looked at me like I was withholding something from him.” She also touched upon how she developed anxiety and self-confidence issues because she felt she wasn’t “smart enough for him”, which she says contributed to her alcohol addiction.

Now that the situation is behind her and she’s now married to Eric Johnson, 40, and the mother of their three kids, Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and one-year-old Birdie, Jessica is not worrying about John or any of her exes’ opinions. “Jessica is in full mom mode right now and focusing on family and faith during these crazy times and she isn’t surprised one bit when anyone mentions what she talked about in her book,” another source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us. “Whether Nick [Lachey] or John says anything further from this point on, it is to be expected because she put her heart out there and her story out there, she’d be more surprised if they didn’t reference it. But right now Jessica is mostly focused on her kids and her marriage with Eric. She is in a great place and has the life she wants and has told her story, so she has nothing to hide and nothing to worry about.”