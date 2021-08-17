Bella Thorne Rocks A Plunging Yellow Swimsuit & Necklace Dedicated To Fiance Ben Mascolo

Bella Thorne looks stunning in a new series of photos from her glamorous vacation, as she’s seen wearing a plunging yellow swimsuit.

Bella Thorne, 23, looked incredible in a new set of photos she posted on Instagram on August 17. In the photos seen below, the Shake It Up alum sported a plunging yellow swimsuit with a black tasseled gold chain as a belt while sipping on a cup of espresso.

Bella looked beyond glamorous. She kept her red hair styled under an oversized black hat as she posed on a garden lounge chair, lakeside. She accessorized her afternoon ensemble with some unique accessories, including a pair of bedazzled sunglasses, a diamond-encrusted watch, various rings, and other jewelry. She noticeably wore a pearl choker necklace that read “BEN” for her husband-to-be, Benjamin Mascolo, along with her stunning pear-shaped diamond ring! The beauty captioned the photo, “I asked them if they painted the house to match my suit. They said no.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of this perfect moment and took to the comments to share their thoughts. One fan commented, “Pure Gold,” while another went as far as probing to see if the red-haired beauty and Benjamin had tied the knot by stating, “Hottest wife ever?” While Bella didn’t directly address the comments specifically, she couldn’t help but add this picture to her stories stating how funny the comments were.

This isn’t the first time Bella rocked a swimsuit while on vacation. Recently the beauty posted a photo of her rocking a purple bikini top and tie-dye shorts as she strolled by the pool at the ritzy Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy. In the pic from June 25, Bella kept her red hair back in a bun and accessorized with futuristic square frame sunglasses and the same pearl choker necklace as above! Although her fiance wasn’t lounging outside with Bella during the snaps — the two were spotted holding hands just a day prior.

The actress/singer got engaged to Benjamin in March and excitedly shared the news on Instagram. The two had been together for less than two years when Benjamin popped the question. While she hasn’t shared any details on her upcoming nuptials, fans are happy to see the beauty happy as ever on socials.