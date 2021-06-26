Bella Thorne Rocks Tiny Purple Bikini In Lake Como With Fiancé Benjamin Mascolo – See Pics

See Pics

Bella Thorne stunned in another series of photos on her glamorous Italy vacation, this time wearing a lavender colored bikini as she braved the hot weather!

Bella Thorne, 23, looks so relaxed on vacation! The Shake It Up alum sported a light purple colored bikini as she soaked up the views in Lake Como, Italy, on June 25 where she’s on vacation with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo and other friends. She kept her red hair back in a bun as she went for a stroll in the pool area of the ritzy Grand Hotel Tremezzo, which costs $1,500 a night. She also wore a pair of tie dye shorts with purple tones that matched her swimsuit.

She accessorized her poolside ensemble with some unique accessories, including a pair of futuristic, square shaped sunglasses, various rings and other jewelry. Bella noticeably wore a pearl choker necklace that read “BEN” for her husband-to-be, along with her stunning pear-shaped diamond ring! She finished the look with her usual bold two-watch look, including a diamond encrusted white-and-yellow gold Rolex Datejust worth over $36K, along with a completely iced out Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chrono steel worth $60K.

At one point, Bella was seen standing with two girlfriends next to the ocean front pool who wore olive green and black gingham bikinis. She appeared to be in conversation with the blonde, who was holding a YSL quilted handbag, as they were seemingly heading to another area of the hotel. The group also enjoyed cool, orange colored cocktails — likely an Aperol spritz, which is a classic Italian beverage made of Prosecco, Aperol, and a spritz of sparkling mineral water.

Benjamin, who hails from Modena, Italy, didn’t appear to be sitting outside with Bella — but the two were spotted just a day prior. The Italian pop star held hands with his American fiancée on June 24, who wore a floral bikini top, denim daisy duke shorts and a black Fendi handbag. Bella opted to keep her red hair down as they took a stroll past Lake Como restaurants, which were located right on the scenic waterfront area of the town. The engaged couple were also joined by her sister Kaili Thorne and other friends.