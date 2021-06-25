Bella Thorne Pairs Her Bikini Top With Daisy Dukes & Holds Hands With Fiance In Italy — Photo

Bella Thorne and her fiance Benjamin Mascolo packed on the PDA when they were spotted enjoying a European getaway in Lake Como.

Bella Thorne, 23, and her fiance Benjamin Mascolo, 27, have jetted off on an Italian vacation. The couple, who got engaged back in March, were spotted walking hand-in-hand while strolling around Lake Como. They were joined by Bella’s sister Kaili Thorne and a group of pals as they soaked up the sun and took in the sights on a boat ride. The former Disney Channel star put her taut abs on display in a yellow bikini and high-waisted, ripped denim shorts while walking with her Italian beau.

She also accessorized with a black Fendi bag, Gucci sunglasses and a pearl necklace which featured Benjamin’s name on it. Her bright red locks were styled in tousled curls, and she appeared to go sans makeup for the outing. Ben cut an equally casual figure in a white vest and black swimming trunks, which put his many tattoos on display.

It came just three months after they revealed the happy news — Bella said ‘yes’. She wrote on social media, “Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yayyy we’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both. Yessss. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss.” The couple, who began dating in 2019, made things Instagram official in June of that year. They had previously opened up about taking the next step in their relationship, and have frequently posted about one another on social media while showing off plenty of PDA.

Fans theorized early on in the couple’s relationship that they were going to be end game, and were the perfect match, which was reiterated by a source HollywoodLife spoke to back in July 2019! “She has fallen head over heels for Ben, they’re already using the ‘L word,’ it’s all very intense but that’s typical of Bella,” the source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HL. “She always falls in love quickly…they’re crazy about each other.” We can’t wait to see Bella walk down the aisle!