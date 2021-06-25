See Pics

Bella Thorne Pairs Her Bikini Top With Daisy Dukes & Holds Hands With Fiance In Italy — Photo

bella
MEGA
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
American musician Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer spotted walking around in New York City. Pictured: Kacey Musgraves,Cole Schafer Ref: SPL5234488 180621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Said Elatab / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress, Emma Roberts, is spotted hitting up a vintage/used clothing vendor at the Boston Open Market in Copley Square. She also hit up Bacco's, a fine wine and cheese shop near the square. At one point some fans chatted her up and the star was all smiles. Pictured: Emma Roberts BACKGRID USA 21 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Mila Kunis is out and about in Beverly Hills sporting a chic striped top and jean shorts for the outdoor occasion. Pictured: Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 13 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Bella Thorne and her fiance Benjamin Mascolo packed on the PDA when they were spotted enjoying a European getaway in Lake Como.

Bella Thorne, 23, and her fiance Benjamin Mascolo, 27, have jetted off on an Italian vacation. The couple, who got engaged back in March, were spotted walking hand-in-hand while strolling around Lake Como. They were joined by Bella’s sister Kaili Thorne and a group of pals as they soaked up the sun and took in the sights on a boat ride. The former Disney Channel star put her taut abs on display in a yellow bikini and high-waisted, ripped denim shorts while walking with her Italian beau.

bella
Bella Thorne in Lake Como. Image: MEGA

She also accessorized with a black Fendi bag, Gucci sunglasses and a pearl necklace which featured Benjamin’s name on it. Her bright red locks were styled in tousled curls, and she appeared to go sans makeup for the outing. Ben cut an equally casual figure in a white vest and black swimming trunks, which put his many tattoos on display.

It came just three months after they revealed the happy news — Bella said ‘yes’. She wrote on social media, “Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yayyy we’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both. Yessss. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss.” The couple, who began dating in 2019, made things Instagram official in June of that year. They had previously opened up about taking the next step in their relationship, and have frequently posted about one another on social media while showing off plenty of PDA.

bella
Bella and Benjamin. Image: MEGA

Fans theorized early on in the couple’s relationship that they were going to be end game, and were the perfect match, which was reiterated by a source HollywoodLife spoke to back in July 2019! “She has fallen head over heels for Ben, they’re already using the ‘L word,’ it’s all very intense but that’s typical of Bella,” the source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HL. “She always falls in love quickly…they’re crazy about each other.” We can’t wait to see Bella walk down the aisle!