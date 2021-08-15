See Pic

Alex Rodriguez Is Dapper In A Suit For NYC Stroll In 1st Photos After Ex J.Lo Unfollows Him & Deletes Photos

Alex Rodriguez
Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
UNITED STATES - January 20: Jennifer Lopez kisses fiancé Alex Rodriguez after performing during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Biden Sworn-in as 46th President of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 20 Jan 2021
Southampton, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Alex Rodriguez and Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated his special day with a fancy lunch at the Shinnecock Country Club in Southampton, followed by a round of golf. *Shot on July 27, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

All suited up! Alex Rodriguez held onto a to-go coffee as he went for a solo walk in New York City on Aug. 15.

Alex Rodriguez, 45, stepped out for a stroll in New York City just a day after ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 52, unfollowed him on Instagram. The former Yankee was dressed up in a dapper black suit and tie as he sipped on a coffee on Sunday, Aug. 15, partially hiding his face behind a silver pair of aviator glasses. The sighting marks the first sighting since the unfollow, which also included the removal of nearly every photo from her page.

Since their unexpected split in April, A-Rod has been busy living the single life. The AROD Corp. CEO was just partying it up in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 14 at the exclusive Omnia nightclub inside Caesar’s Palace Resort. Alex could be seen dancing and talking to three different women in video obtained by TMZ, seemingly having a great time as he grooved to the music.

Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez was spotted going for a stroll in NYC on Aug. 15. (Shutterstock)

Ahead of the Vegas trip, he was also vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France with sportscaster Melanie Collins, 45. Curiously, J.Lo and rekindled beau Ben Affleck, 49, were also vacationing in the area to celebrate her 52nd birthday. At one point, Alex and J.Lo’s multi-million dollar yachts were photographed passing each other — just narrowly avoiding what could have been a very awkward run-in. Curiously, the This Is Me…Then singer’s unfollow and photo deleting spree came just a day ahead of Ben’s 49th birthday (she did, however, already go Instagram official with the Pearl Harbor actor for her birthday in July).

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez -- Pics Of The Former Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wear matching coats while departing their apartment in New YorkPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex RodriguezRef: SPL5202353 101220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spotted leaving a meeting in West Hollywood. 28 Oct 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711072_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seen exiting San Vicente Bungalows looking classy after enjoying a romantic dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jen did leave a limited amount of photos with Alex up on her page, including one that paid tribute to the late  late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa as a memorial for his death, as well as a sweet family Thanksgiving snap that included her twins Max and Emme, 13, and his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

As of publishing time on Aug. 15, J.Lo remains one of the 2,571 people that Alex follows on the social media platform. Alex has also seemingly left up all of their photos together, including a recent snap from their time in the Dominican Republic where she shot Shotgun Wedding, pictures from Joe Biden‘s inauguration, as well as a romantic Valentine’s Day tribute.