Watch

Alex Rodriguez Seen Partying In Vegas While Ex Jennifer Lopez House Hunts With Ben Affleck

Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
UNITED STATES - January 20: Jennifer Lopez kisses fiancé Alex Rodriguez after performing during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Biden Sworn-in as 46th President of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 20 Jan 2021
Southampton, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Alex Rodriguez and Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated his special day with a fancy lunch at the Shinnecock Country Club in Southampton, followed by a round of golf. *Shot on July 27, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Alex Rodriguez was filmed dancing with a group of people at Omnia nightclub in Las Vegas, NV on Friday night and was reportedly chatting it up with three women.

Alex Rodriguez, 46, kicked his weekend off with a fun time on Aug. 13! The former New York Yankees player was spotted dancing with a group of people at Omnia nightclub and a video captured the eye-catching moment. In the clip, which was shared by TMZ and can be seen HERE, he’s busting some of his best moves around some women who were doing the same.

He was there into the wee morning hours of Aug. 14 and chatted it up with three women, including a blonde who he seemed to set his sights on, according to the outlet. The ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez also appeared to be having a great time as he thoroughly enjoyed his surroundings and the music.

Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez kicked off his weekend by dancing in Las Vegas. (Shutterstock)

Alex’s latest outing comes after he made headlines when he and Jennifer split earlier this year. Since then, he’s been seen taking business trips and going on vacations, including a summer trip to St. Tropez with sports reporter Melanie Collins. He’s also been spending time with his two kids, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Out With Each Other's Kids -- See Photos

**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck is seen going to local bookstore, BookHampton in East Hampton, New York with Jennifer Lopez' daughter. Emme looked sad to find out that the store was already closed. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Emme Maribel Muniz Ref: SPL5236935 060721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Ben Affleck is seen leaving a book store in the Hamptons while Jennifer Lopez waits in a suv. 06 Jul 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck,. Photo credit: John Roca Photography / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768214_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to the Brentwood country mart together **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 09 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to the Brentwood country mart together. Photo credit: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769240_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s been seen house hunting with her on-again flame, Ben Affleck, 48. They were photographed touring an $85 million mansion in Beverly Hills on Aug. 10. The actor was behind the wheel while driving to and from the tour as the singer gave off a serious look to flashing cameras nearby. They also checked out a $40 million Bob Hope estate that’s now owned by businessman Ron Burkle in Toluca Lake.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in a car during an outing. (MEGA)

Jennifer and Ben, who were engaged before they split in 2004, were first spotted together shortly after she and Alex announced their breakup in a statement in April. The Selena star was also engaged to to the baseball player and were set to walk down the aisle but ended up admitting that they’re “better as friends” in their statement.