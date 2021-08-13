Kourtney Kardashian, 42, Slays In Sexy Crop Top & Fiery Red Pants In New Closet Selfies

Kourtney Kardashian snapped some selfies from her closet in a black crop top and fiery red pants. See the look.

The season of crop tops continues, this time in Kourtney Kardashian’s very large walk-in closet. The Poosh founder, 42, rocked a simple black bralette crop top and fiery red pants in a series of sexy selfies from her closet on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star struck a series of poses in the selfies and captioned the post, “say hi to my closet.” In the closet larger than most studio apartments, folded clothes are neatly arranged on their little shelves and more garments hang on clothing racks behind Kourtney.

The closet selfies come after Kourtney declared her love for boyfriend Travis Barker by way of bathroom mirror. On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the reality TV star shared a snapshot of a love note she left the Blink-182 drummer: an “I [heart] you!” scribbled on the bathroom mirror, with their initials interlocked at the bottom of the declaration of love.

The two have been dating since January after a longtime friendship. The couple have also spent time with each other’s children. Kourtney shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with former partner Scott Disick, while Travis shares Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. (Travis’ daughter Alabama has even once referred to the Poosh founder as her “stepmom.”)

The relationship certainly seems like it’s getting serious — and the couple even sparked engagement speculation last month — but a source previously told HollywoodLife that Kourtney and Travis are in no particular rush to tie the knot anytime soon. “Kourtney still has no interest in getting married or engaged to anyone,” a source told HL. “Marriage is just not her thing. She doesn’t like that kind of a commitment to anyone.”

The source added that her musician BF feels the same way. “She’s happy, more in love than ever and Travis is fine with not being married to her,” the source continued. “Friends don’t see her changing her mind but that’s just who she is.” Marriage might not be in the cards for the duo, but we’ll always have the bathroom love notes. Not to mention, sexy topless quarantine snapshots in the bathroom. The two really have a thing for bathrooms.