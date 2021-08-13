See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, Slays In Sexy Crop Top & Fiery Red Pants In New Closet Selfies

kourtney kardashian
SplashNews
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez shows off her midriff while out in Beverly Hills before meeting her daughter Emme for some shopping. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat leave Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5103230 110719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Lopez heads out shopping. 13 Jun 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762317_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer

Kourtney Kardashian snapped some selfies from her closet in a black crop top and fiery red pants. See the look.

The season of crop tops continues, this time in Kourtney Kardashian’s very large walk-in closet. The Poosh founder, 42, rocked a simple black bralette crop top and fiery red pants in a series of sexy selfies from her closet on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star struck a series of poses in the selfies and captioned the post, “say hi to my closet.” In the closet larger than most studio apartments, folded clothes are neatly arranged on their little shelves and more garments hang on clothing racks behind Kourtney.

The closet selfies come after Kourtney declared her love for boyfriend Travis Barker by way of bathroom mirror. On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the reality TV star shared a snapshot of a love note she left the Blink-182 drummer: an “I [heart] you!” scribbled on the bathroom mirror, with their initials interlocked at the bottom of the declaration of love.

The two have been dating since January after a longtime friendship. The couple have also spent time with each other’s children. Kourtney shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with former partner Scott Disick, while Travis shares Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. (Travis’ daughter Alabama has even once referred to the Poosh founder as her “stepmom.”)

Related Gallery

KarJenners Wearing Crop Tops: See Kim, Kendall & More In The Look

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner have dinner together at Lucky's steak house in Malibu. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner has a night out on the famous Las Vegas strip as she wears a blue feather boa and heads to iconic Flamingo hotel after her 818 Tequila launch party at Resorts World in Sin City. The model headed out of the Crockfords hotel and then made her way down to center strip as she enjoyed a night of sightseeing with her friends. 25 Jun 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765169_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian is all smiles in a figure-hugging white outfit as she heads out to party with friends in Miami. 16 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747226_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The relationship certainly seems like it’s getting serious — and the couple even sparked engagement speculation last month — but a source previously told HollywoodLife that Kourtney and Travis are in no particular rush to tie the knot anytime soon. “Kourtney still has no interest in getting married or engaged to anyone,” a source told HL. “Marriage is just not her thing. She doesn’t like that kind of a commitment to anyone.”

The source added that her musician BF feels the same way. “She’s happy, more in love than ever and Travis is fine with not being married to her,” the source continued. “Friends don’t see her changing her mind but that’s just who she is.” Marriage might not be in the cards for the duo, but we’ll always have the bathroom love notes. Not to mention, sexy topless quarantine snapshots in the bathroom. The two really have a thing for bathrooms.