Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Marriage Plans Revealed After Concert Date Night

BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen leaving Jaden Hossler’s concert at the Roxy in West Hollywood. Kourtney appeared a little camera shy as she attempted to lay low while the two drove off together from the venue. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian continue to flaunt their love as they hold hands leaving UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. The couple stole the show with a. very steamy PDA session throughout the event. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Disco the Don / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. 24 Jun 2021 Pictured: Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765041_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn’t tie the knot or get engaged in Las Vegas — and a source is revealing how she feels about marriage EXCLUSIVELY to HL!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, are head-over-heels in love — but that doesn’t mean marriage is in the cards anytime soon. “Kourtney and Travis are not engaged. There are no plans for an engagement anytime soon,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY following their recent getaway to UFC 264 in Las Vegas where her hairstylist hinted that the pair may have headed to the altar.

“Kourtney still has no interest in getting married or engaged to anyone. Marriage is just not her thing,” the insider went on to HL. “She doesn’t like that kind of a commitment to anyone. She’s happy, more in love than ever and Travis is fine with not being married to her. Friends don’t see her changing her mind but that’s just who she is,” they concluded. 

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen heading to a concert on July 17 in West Hollywood. (BACKGRID)

Notably, Kourtney has never married — but was in a nearly decade long relationship with  Scott Disick, 37, which produced three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Travis was married to ex Shanna Moakler, 46,  from 2004 to 2008. The former Meet The Barkers stars share son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, together, and Travis has also maintained a close relationship with her daughter from a previous relationship Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian Then & Now

Kourtney Kardashian Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere party, Los Angeles, America - 09 Oct 2007
Kourtney Kardashian US Weekly Hot Hollywood Style Issue Party, Hollywood, California, America - 22 Apr 2009
Kourtney Kardashian 61st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 20 Sep 2009

Marriage rumors aside, Kourt and Travis were just spotted on another romantic date night in Los Angeles! The couple stepped out to check out Jaden Hossler‘s concert at the iconic Roxy in West Hollywood on Saturday, July 17. Travis drove while Kourt sat shotgun in his silver vehicle, with both the Blink-182 drummer and Poosh founder wearing black — seemingly their go-to color as of late.

Travis showed off his extensive tattoo collection in a black tank top, while Kourt also appeared go for a sleeveless style. Her skin was absolutely glowing in the dimly lit photos, which revealed she was wearing a nude-toned lipstick. The mom-of-three kept her dark hair center parted and curled for the evening on the town, just a week after the duo were in Las Vegas.

The couple touched down in Sin City for the Connor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight, later attending the Delilah restaurant opening. Kourt stunned in a series of photos taken that evening at the Wynn Las Vegas, followed by an adorable PDA set with Travis. Her hair stylist Glen Coco also shared the set of images, writing “…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time.” It turns out the cryptic comment was not related to any sort of impromptu wedding — but fans can still dream!