Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo Of Her Natural Hair: ‘Felt Kinda Cute’

We’re used to seeing Khloe Kardashian with long, straight locks, but on Aug. 13, she gave fans a glimpse of her natural hair — which is short and curly!

Khloe Kardashian shared some glam shots with her fans on Instagram on Aug. 13, and it’s a look we don’t see quite often from her! In the gallery of images, Khloe’s short, natural hair was on display. Normally, Khloe rocks long extensions that are straightened, but in these new pics, she’s wearing a curled bob. “I rarely wear my natural hair texture,” Khloe admitted. “Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling).”

In addition to her hair being front and center in the pics, Khloe also looked fierce in a purple workout set. She looked ready to rock in the tight, lavender leggings and matching top. Amidst the gallery of images, Khloe also posted some videos of herself running her hands through her curly hair to show it off from other angles.

The comments section of the photos was filled with complimentary messages for Khloe, with many fans urging her to wear her natural hair more often. “I love your natural hair,” Kendall Jenner gushed, while Malika Haqq wrote, “My fav,” with fire emojis. Even Khloe’s on-off boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, commented with hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier this year, during the KUWTK reunion, Khloe revealed that she and Tristan had gotten back together at the beginning of 2021. The decision came two full years after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party, leading Khloe to end the relationship. Tristan spent the time working to win Khloe’s trust back, and they reconciled amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

However, Tristan was the subject of new media attention in the months that followed the reunion, and Khloe has not commented on the status of their relationship since. She also has not posted about Tristan on her social media feeds in recent months, leading to reports that they have broken up again. Khloe and Tristan share a daughter, True Thompson, 3, and froze embryos to have another child at some point. As of earlier this year, they were in the process of finding a surrogate.