Katie Thurston Hints She’s Moving To Canada To Be With Blake Moynes As They Go IG Official

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes just made their relationship Instagram official! Katie wrote a sweet tribute to Blake on his birthday and said their next stop was Canada!

On the same day as The Bachelorette finale, Blake Moynes celebrated his 31st birthday. After the finale and the reveal that Blake and Katie Thurston are engaged, Katie went public with their romance on Instagram. Katie and Blake passionately kissed in front of his birthday cake.

“I couldn’t have done this without you. I’m so ready to leave these bubbles and start living our life!” Katie wrote after sending Blake some birthday love. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner. You are kind, patient, understanding, and your advocacy for the planet and animals is remarkable. I’m so lucky to call you my fiancé. My best friend. My confidant. We are just two weirdos laughing our way through life together. Cheers to the upcoming adventures! Next stop… CANADA!”

Blake is based in Ontario, Canada, and works as a wildlife manager. During their Good Morning America interview, Katie and Blake revealed they’re still figuring out exactly where they’re going to live. Katie has a place in San Diego, while Blake still has his in Canada. They’re still enjoying both homes for now.

Katie and Blake have had to keep their relationship and engagement a secret until the finale aired on August 9. Katie gushed in a new interview that she’d go through the entire roller coaster of The Bachelorette for Blake if she had to.

“We think the same way about the world,” she told PEOPLE. “Blake is passionate and funny and I feel so confident in what we have. I’d do it all over again if it meant I’d get to be with him.” Even though it’s been a few months since the show stopped filming, Blake and Katie are “more in love” than ever.

During the After the Final Rose special, Katie opened up about her feelings for Blake after the ups and downs of her season. “I think everyone can agree that this is exactly who I was supposed to be with,” she said. “He fought to be here with me and chose to stay even when I told him to his face that I considered leaving. That he was confident enough to hold both of us to the end, I’m just so lucky. I love him so much.”