See Pics

Charlize Theron Rocks Black Swimsuit While Paddle Boarding In Greece As She Celebrates 46th Birthday — Photos

charlize
SplashNews.com
Kendall Jenner in a black one piece swimsuit at Eden Roc Hotel May 11,2018 . Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5004550 110518 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Austria Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Good Will Hunting' actress Minnie Driver wears a red one-piece swimsuit for a dip in the ocean on a hot day in Malibu. Pictured: Minnie Driver BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Christina Aguilera wears a black swimsuit and oversized sunglasses as she takes a dip in the pool between recording sessions in Miami. The pop star was also seen playing with her dog and her children, and later covering up with a white Minnie Mouse robe. 12 Feb 2021 Pictured: Christina Aguilera. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733098_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen stands out in a neon yellow swimsuit as she hits the beach with friends in Miami. 28 May 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA758458_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Charlize Theron is living her best life while celebrating her 46th birthday in Greece! The actress was most recently seen wearing a stunning one-piece swimsuit.

Charlize Theron certainly knows how the celebrate! The newly-minted 46-year-old is on a birthday tour in Greece, and was most recently spotted rocking a gorgeous swimsuit while paddle boarding. Charlize was on the Greek island of Paros with her two daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 5, along with her mom Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz when she was photographed wearing the black one-piece. She seemed to be in high-spirits for the August 8 outing, which also included a family boat trip.

charlize

The F9 star paired her swimsuit with a dark pair of shades, and slicked her platinum blonde tresses back behind a beige visor. Although the mom-of-two is generally quite private when it comes to her kids, she shared a clip of the trio jumping off a yacht earlier in the week! As fans would know, these latest snaps come just one day after Charlize gathered her pals for a prom-themed party in celebration of her big day.

The bash, which took place on a luxury yacht, was more specifically an ’80s ‘prom murder mystery’ party, and Charlize appeared to be having a great time. “Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that,” she captioned an Instagram snap on August 6. “I love these humans more than words can describe. Only they could know that an 80s prom murder mystery party on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night.” Charlize opted for a casual pink tee which read ‘Birthday Girl’, along with cut-off denim shorts.

Related Gallery

Stars In One-Piece Swimsuits -- Pics

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon checking their phone on Hotel Splendido terrace in Portofino. 07 Jul 2021 Pictured: Bethenny Frankel. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768337_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian wears a white one piece swimsuit at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Kourtney took a dip in the ocean with friends in her Norma Kamali fashionable swimsuit. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1518145 110617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Wilde shows off her curves in a navy swimsuit in Malibu. 06 Sep 2020 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698887_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The Bombshell star has kept her private life largely out of the spotlight. However, she did open up about the adoption process to fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in a 2020 interview. “That whole process was incredibly empowering for me as a woman,” said Charlize, of adopting her two daughters. “There is a great power in choosing to be a mother and then doing it when your body, your mind and everything is celebrating all of that.” She also spoke to MailOnline in 2019 about motherhood. “I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive,” she explained.

“They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide. My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”