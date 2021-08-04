See Pics

Charlize Theron, 45, Rocks A Black Bikini While Hitting A Luxury Yacht In Greece — Photos

Charlize Theron
SplashNews.com
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff. Pictured: Camila Mendes BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
News Writer

Charlize Theron sported a sexy black bikini that highlighted her toned body while on vacation in Greece.

Charlize Theron, 45, is living her best life on vacation in Greece. In her latest European endeavor, the Oscar winner soaked up the sun while on a luxury yacht off Paros Island on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Charlize confidently had her toned physique on full display as she was photographed wearing a two-piece black bikini, which matched her black sunglasses. In the pics, which can be seen HERE, Charlize’s daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 5, can be spotted on the yacht with the actress, as can a mystery man.

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron vacations in Los Cabos, Mexico over Thanksgiving weekend in Nov. 2017 (Photo: SplashNews.com)

Charlize looks to be having a ball in Greece. The A-list star gave her fans a glimpse into the trip earlier on Tuesday by sharing a video of her and her adopted daughters jumping off the yacht and into the ocean. In the slo-mo footage, Charlize and her kids all lock hands as they fearlessly leap off the boat and right into the water. “Me and my girls 4 life,” she captioned the post, complete with a heart emoji.

As of late, Charlize has been enjoying some rare public outings with her daughters. On June 15, the family of three was seen out in West Hollywood, CA grabbing sushi to celebrate Jackson‘s ninth birthday. The Bombshell actress, who adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015, tends to keep her life with her daughters mostly private. However, she did open up about the adoption process to fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in a 2020 interview. “That whole process was incredibly empowering for me as a woman,” said Charlize. “There is a great power in choosing to be a mother and then doing it when your body, your mind and everything is celebrating all of that.”

Related Gallery

Celebrities Over 40 In Swimsuits -- Photos Of Jennifer Lopez & More

Italy, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taking in the blazing Italian heat on her luxurious yacht out in the Mediterranean, the German Model Heidi Klum oozed sex appeal, wearing her ever-so-skimpy purple bikini on her sun kissed Italian vacation. Heidi with husband, Tokio Hotel's guitarist Tom Kaulitz put on a truly sultry display, packing on the PDA together with a series of passionate kisses and a grab of her bottom by a rather sexually excitable Tom. As the sun beats down on the passionate couple, Heidi's son Henry was left a little embarrassed by the antics of Heidi and Tom during the rather heated PDA in front of him. Heidi's 17-year old daughter Leni was also on the trip as she soaked up the Italian sunshine with a drink in hand during the sun soaked family trip. Pictured: Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy. Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine. Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82. Pictured: Penelope Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA -Absolutely fabulous! Helen Hunt shows off her striking beauty while going for a splash in Malibu. Pictured: Helen Hunt

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron (Photo: SplashNews.com)

Aside from her children, Charlize keeps busy with her widely-successful acting career. She recently starred in F9, the Fast & Furious sequel, as Cipher, a villain. The film was released in theaters on June 25 and has grossed over $642 million worldwide as of Aug. 4, making it the highest-grossing film of 2021 thus far. Charlize has two more films currently in post production: The Addams Family 2, in which she’ll voice Morticia Addams, and The School for Good and Evil, a 2022 fantasy film in which she’ll star as Lady Lesso.