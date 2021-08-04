Charlize Theron, 45, Rocks A Black Bikini While Hitting A Luxury Yacht In Greece — Photos

Charlize Theron sported a sexy black bikini that highlighted her toned body while on vacation in Greece.

Charlize Theron, 45, is living her best life on vacation in Greece. In her latest European endeavor, the Oscar winner soaked up the sun while on a luxury yacht off Paros Island on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Charlize confidently had her toned physique on full display as she was photographed wearing a two-piece black bikini, which matched her black sunglasses. In the pics, which can be seen HERE, Charlize’s daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 5, can be spotted on the yacht with the actress, as can a mystery man.

Charlize looks to be having a ball in Greece. The A-list star gave her fans a glimpse into the trip earlier on Tuesday by sharing a video of her and her adopted daughters jumping off the yacht and into the ocean. In the slo-mo footage, Charlize and her kids all lock hands as they fearlessly leap off the boat and right into the water. “Me and my girls 4 life,” she captioned the post, complete with a heart emoji.

As of late, Charlize has been enjoying some rare public outings with her daughters. On June 15, the family of three was seen out in West Hollywood, CA grabbing sushi to celebrate Jackson‘s ninth birthday. The Bombshell actress, who adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015, tends to keep her life with her daughters mostly private. However, she did open up about the adoption process to fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in a 2020 interview. “That whole process was incredibly empowering for me as a woman,” said Charlize. “There is a great power in choosing to be a mother and then doing it when your body, your mind and everything is celebrating all of that.”

Aside from her children, Charlize keeps busy with her widely-successful acting career. She recently starred in F9, the Fast & Furious sequel, as Cipher, a villain. The film was released in theaters on June 25 and has grossed over $642 million worldwide as of Aug. 4, making it the highest-grossing film of 2021 thus far. Charlize has two more films currently in post production: The Addams Family 2, in which she’ll voice Morticia Addams, and The School for Good and Evil, a 2022 fantasy film in which she’ll star as Lady Lesso.