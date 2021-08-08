Jennifer Lopez Links Arms With Ben Affleck On WeHo Date Night After European Getaway – Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted hitting up a trendy Italian hotspot for a romantic dinner date. The pair twinned in neutral colored outfits as they approached the restaurant.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, have kept the romance alive since touching back down in Los Angeles. The couple coordinated in neutral outfits as they approached West Hollywood hotspot Olivetta on Saturday, Aug. 7 in photos obtained by TMZ. They looked so cute as they walked arm-in-arm on the sidewalk outside of the eatery, happily showcasing their love for cameras and restaurant guests as they headed into the restaurant together.

Jennifer looked gorgeous in a wrap tie crop top and matching skirt, finishing her ensemble with a Maison Valentino studded handbag and strappy sandals. The JLo beauty founder was absolutely glowing with her bronzed makeup and nude glossy lip, amplified by her gold-colored hoop earrings. Her highlighted hair tied the look together, which she kept in a slightly messy high ponytail. Meanwhile, Ben rocked a beige toned blazer, dark pants and leather lace-up loafers. The Oscar winner kept a casual vibe to his look with an open button down shirt.

The duo reportedly stayed at the restaurant from 8:30 p.m. until around 11 p.m., clearly enjoying each other’s company. Of course, Bennifer have been practically inseparable since rekindling their romance 17 years after their original split, living it up in Europe as they celebrated Jen’s 52nd birthday! The couple were photographed for days on end as they vacationed on a $130 million rental yacht that departed the ritzy Saint-Tropez and headed to Monaco, as well as the Amalfi Coast and Naples in Italy.

Ben and J.Lo weren’t shy about packing on the PDA for cameras, seemingly recreating her unforgettable “Jenny From The Block” video in 2002 (which Ben co-starred in). The Bronx native and Boston-born actor also used the opportunity to take their relationship “Instagram official.” Jen took to Instagram to share photos in a magenta-and-yellow Valentino bikini to mark her official birthday, ending the post with a steamy makeout pic with Ben! “5 2…what it do,” she captioned the sexy post, looking better than ever. Jen also marked the occasion with an epic birthday bash in France where they jammed to some of her biggest hits.