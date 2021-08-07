Video

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Frilly Green Dress After Romantic Birthday Getaway With Ben Affleck — Watch

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a green Elie Saab dress following her birthday getaway with BF Ben Affleck. See the look.

Jennifer Lopez looks like springtime personified in her latest Instagram post. The singer, 52, stunned in a frilly green Elie Saab dress with lace detailing and a collar. J.Lo even appropriately used Frank Sinatra’s “Young at Heart” for the Reel shared on Friday, Aug. 6.

The singer accessorized the look with a pair of matching green strappy heels. She posed among the natural greenery to showcase the dreamy earthy color. She captioned the post with a fairy emoji and tagged her glam squad.

The dreamlike Reel comes after J.Lo celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Ben Affleck in Europe. The couple spent a few days in France to ring in the singer’s 52nd year on July 24. After soaking up the sun aboard a yacht, Bennifer celebrated at a nightclub with some friends.

The actor, 48, gifted his girlfriend custom jewelry pieces from luxury brand Foundrae for her birthday — ones that represent their “wild” and “untamed” relationship. The “Jenny From the Block” singer could be seen with the pieces in her birthday Instagram post (below).

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy Italy's famous Amalfi coast as J-Lo's 52 birthday celebrations continue. The on-again couple have been celebrating the occasion on a luxurious European jaunt with stops in St Tropez, France and Capri and Positano, Italy. During the trip, Ben, 48, surprised her with a very personal piece of jewelry that featured a medallion that represented feeling 'wild' and 'untamed'. J.Lo was also seen wearing a BEN necklace during her trip, but it is unclear if that was also a gift from him. Ben and Jennifer had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship. They rekindled their romance a few months ago after her split from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 following four years of dating. A source said recently: 'They are having a beautiful trip. 'They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club. She looked gorgeous and very happy.' Jennifer is said to be 'fully committed' to Ben but doesn't want to jump into an engagement or marriage any time soon.

Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay previously told E! News that Ben was heavily involved in creating the pieces that told a story about their rekindled romance. “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth told the outlet.

“For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed,” she continued. “The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.”

The creative director added that the Foundrae team was “blown away” by Ben’s “romantic” gesture. “He reviewed the meanings of each piece before finally selecting these. A lion was also in the running, but I think what he settled on is just perfect.”

J.Lo and Ben, who previously dated between 2002 and 2004, reconciled in May following the singer’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the relationship is much “different” this time around. “It’s already much different this time around and they both seem very happy,” the source said. “They’re both giving this relationship another very solid try and they’ve both made it clear they’re not taking any BS and taking this seriously.”