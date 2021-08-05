Miley Cyrus Rocks A Crop Top & Goes Makeup-Free While With Friends In Malibu — See Photos

Miley Cyrus stayed cool with a large blue cup of water in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, keeping her blonde hair back in a casual bun.

Miley Cyrus, 28, opted to go make-up free in Malibu! The “We Can’t Stop” singer was spotted exiting a vehicle as she headed to a friend’s home in the beachside city on Wednesday, Aug. 4 with a blue water cup in hand. Miley stayed casual in a white trop top showing off her toned tummy, along with a low rise banded white pair of sweatpants. She finished the look with a black pair of leather loafers, throwing her blonde hair up in a messy bun. She was also seen holding onto a pair of black sunglasses.

The California outing comes just days after the Disney alum too the stage in the Hamptons, NY for a private performance. She absolutely sizzled in a skintight red bodysuit, accessorizing with a diamond belt and sheer black pantyhose. Showing off her look and mullet haircut, she shared several videos from the show which was for for crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz. “Some hoe in the Hamptons said,” she hilariously captioned a short bit from the sexy performance as she rapped and grooved to a beat.

The actress and pop star has been keeping busy as of late with the live performances, also slaying at Chicago’s iconic Lollapalooza festival on Thursday, July 29! Miley once again channeled the ’80s in a revealing look, going with her go-to designer Gucci for a sparkly red romper featuring a belt detail. She added bedazzled knee-high boots to the short-short look, keeping her hair in a messy ponytail.

Miley shouted out the Italian luxury brand on Instagram after her performance. “GiVe CrEdIt WhErE iTs DuE!!!!!!! @gucci,” she captioned a short video from the epic performance, which showed her rocking out on stage. The star also rocked Gucci at the NFL TikTok Tailgate ahead of the Super Bowl, and appeared in a recent campaign with the brand.