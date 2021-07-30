Pics

Miley Cyrus Slays In Sparkling Romper For Lollapalooza Performance — Photos

Miley Cyrus
Pooneh Ghana
Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Fans Mob Miley Cyrus as she returns to hotel after SNL Rehearsal Downtown, NY. 06 May 2021 Pictured: Miley Cyrus. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752309_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus out and about, New York, USA - 06 May 2021
Burbank, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Miley Cyrus seen sipping on some wine after a photo shoot at a studio in Burbank. The Wrecking Ball singer was sober for months last year before having a relapse during the Covid-19 pandemic. Miley talked about her sobriety journey in a November interview saying, "I don't have a problem with drinking," she continued. "I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go pass that level ... I've just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time." Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Miley Cyrus gave off serious glam rock vibes when she headlined the Lollapalooza Music Festival. She rocked a bright red romper, as she strutted and sang onstage.

It really was a party in the U.S.A! Miley Cyrus28, looked incredible in a sparkling red romper, when she sang at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival on Thursday July 29. The Plastic Hearts singer absolutely slayed as she played for the cheering crowd. The romper had long sleeves and silver embroidery. Miley also accessorized with a huge pair of sunglasses and wore a shining white pair of platform boots to tie together her rocker-chic look.

Miley rocked a stunning red romper at Lollapalooza. (Ashley Osborn)

Miley was the main attraction on the first night of the Chicago fest. She was the headliner on a day that also included artists like Playboi Carti, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World, and All Time Low on the bill along with many others. Miley’s set at the festival included a mix of new songs from Plastic Hearts (including the live debut of “WTF Do I Know”), fan favorite classics (like “Wrecking Ball” and “Party In The USA”), and a ton of covers (such as Cher’s “Bang Bang” and the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind”). Old school fans were also treated to the first time Miley played her 2008 hit “7 Things” since 2011, via Setlist.fm.

Miley played all her hits at Lollapalooza. (Pooneh Ghana)

Related Gallery

Miley Cyrus' Hottest Post-Breakup Looks -- PICS

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus seen for the first time in Los Feliz following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth being finalized. 30 Jan 2020 Pictured: Miley Cyrus seen for the first time in Los Feliz following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth being finalized. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA598005_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miley Cyrus waves while out and about in New York City, Miley wore a black dress with a Mary McFadden Tassel Rope Belt Pictured: Miley Cyrus Ref: SPL5114790 100919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Miley Cyrus performs at Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo Sunny Hill Festival, Pristina, Kosovo - 02 Aug 2019

Besides all her great songs, Miley’s set was also packed with special guests. The singer brought up rocker Billy Idol, 65, to sing her collaboration with him “Night Crawling” and his classic song “White Wedding.” When she sang Mike WiLL Made-It‘s “23,” she invited rappers Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J onstage. The Kid LAROI also joined her onstage for his song “Without You,” which she also sang with him on Saturday Night Live in May.

Miley jammed to ‘White Wedding’ and ‘Night Crawling’ with Billy Idol. (Charles Reagan)

Besides the red romper, Miley also rocked a blue t-shirt and shiny, silver short-shorts at another point in her epic concert. She shared the sporty outfit a few times on her Instagram, including in a video where she showed off some of her classic twerking skills. “Chi gets me high,” she wrote in a caption of one post before she took the stage. “Let’s fly 2night.”