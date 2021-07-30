Miley Cyrus Slays In Sparkling Romper For Lollapalooza Performance — Photos

Miley Cyrus gave off serious glam rock vibes when she headlined the Lollapalooza Music Festival. She rocked a bright red romper, as she strutted and sang onstage.

It really was a party in the U.S.A! Miley Cyrus, 28, looked incredible in a sparkling red romper, when she sang at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival on Thursday July 29. The Plastic Hearts singer absolutely slayed as she played for the cheering crowd. The romper had long sleeves and silver embroidery. Miley also accessorized with a huge pair of sunglasses and wore a shining white pair of platform boots to tie together her rocker-chic look.

Miley was the main attraction on the first night of the Chicago fest. She was the headliner on a day that also included artists like Playboi Carti, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World, and All Time Low on the bill along with many others. Miley’s set at the festival included a mix of new songs from Plastic Hearts (including the live debut of “WTF Do I Know”), fan favorite classics (like “Wrecking Ball” and “Party In The USA”), and a ton of covers (such as Cher’s “Bang Bang” and the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind”). Old school fans were also treated to the first time Miley played her 2008 hit “7 Things” since 2011, via Setlist.fm.

Besides all her great songs, Miley’s set was also packed with special guests. The singer brought up rocker Billy Idol, 65, to sing her collaboration with him “Night Crawling” and his classic song “White Wedding.” When she sang Mike WiLL Made-It‘s “23,” she invited rappers Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J onstage. The Kid LAROI also joined her onstage for his song “Without You,” which she also sang with him on Saturday Night Live in May.

Besides the red romper, Miley also rocked a blue t-shirt and shiny, silver short-shorts at another point in her epic concert. She shared the sporty outfit a few times on her Instagram, including in a video where she showed off some of her classic twerking skills. “Chi gets me high,” she wrote in a caption of one post before she took the stage. “Let’s fly 2night.”