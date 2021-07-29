Miley Cyrus Rocks Super Short Shorts & Silver Boots Before Her Lollapalooza Performance — Watch

Miley Cyrus rocked short shorts and futuristic silver go-go beats ahead of her Lollapalooza performance. See the fierce look.

Miley Cyrus‘ outfit for the first night of Lollapalooza includes some very formidable boots. The singer, 28, shared some behind-the-scenes footage ahead of her performance at the four-day music festival in Chicago on Thursday, July 29 in platform silver go-go boots. She finished the futuristic shoe choice with some short shorts and a blue jersey t-shirt.

The “Midnight Sky” singer interspersed the rehearsal footage with Olympic-themed snapshots of dogs with gold medals around their necks, because of course. Miley followed up with additional footage in a separate Instagram video on Thursday, one where she moves her hips alongside some visuals of two skeletons with the caption, “DON’T BONE LOSERS!”

The festival will run until August 1 and features a stacked lineup, including Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator, and Foo Fighters. Along with Miley, Playboi Carti, SAINt JHN, Jimmy Eat World, and more will be kicking off night one on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Gucci Beauty launched a new fragrance Flora Gorgeous Gardenia that starred Miley in the retro, pastel-tinted campaign, shot by Petra Collins. The singer, who rocked her signature mullet in the ad, announced the new fragrance on her Instagram and said the scent reminded her of her grandmother.

“Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia makes me think of my grandmother who always smelt of fresh cut flowers,” Miley wrote. “When I stop to smell them it’s like I’m with her. It’s the greatest gift.” The “Prisoner” singer told PEOPLE that the campaign resonated with her due to its message of authenticity.

“It’s the perfect perfume to wear to express yourself and your boldness, and of course to smell amazing,” she told the outlet. “I think fragrances are one of the ways we can really express ourselves and find our own scent that feels true to who we are in that moment.” Miley added, “The campaign is really focused on being yourself and true to who you are, and that is perfectly in line with my own values and beliefs.”

Miley is not the only star to tap into dramatic boots this season. Lady Gaga was recently spotted in New York City earlier this week in black sky-high platform boots. This is a trend we could get behind.