See Pic

Selena Gomez & Drake Collaborating On New Thriller Movie ‘Spiral’ & Fans Hope A Duet Is Next

selena
Shutterstock
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez shines as she models a new shoe from sportswear giant, Puma. The 28-year-old star showcases the brand's Cali Star. The sneaker / trainer is "designed for those ready to shine brighter than the rest", the company says. Puma ambassador Selena shows them off as she poses alongside a classic Mercedes car. “You have to go after what you want and follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd by being you,” she said. The Cali Star features a sleek, streetwise silhouette and clean design details and has a shiny metallic accent on the heel. It will be available from PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on January 28th. Credit - Courtesy of PUMA / MEGA. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez models Puma's Cali Star. Photo credit: Courtesy of PUMA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729362_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez arrives at the 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Taglyan Complex, in Los Angeles 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2020
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez is out in Los Angeles checking out a new office space with friends and the pop star is looking like one badass rocker chic for the occasion. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Javiles / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Selena Gomez is set to star in an upcoming thriller, which will be exec produced by Drake, and fans want the singers to collab on a song, too!

Selena Gomez‘s acting career is hotter than ever! The “Love You Like A Love Song” singer is set to appear in a slew of films and TV shows, including a new thriller, executive produced by Drake. Sources told Deadline that the former Disney Channel actress will star in the psychological flick Spiral, directed by Petra Collins. The “God’s Plan” rapper is also on board to produce alongside his Euphoria co-producer, Future the Prince aka Adel Nur. The film will follow an influencer whose social media addiction is causing her body to literally fall apart.

In the wake of the news, fans of the two A-listers were so excited by the unexpected collab. “selena x drake?? The best collab,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “let’s hope a duet is next.” It comes hot on the heels of Selena’s latest acting project Only Murders in the Building, a series set to debut on Hulu. The show also stars Aaron Dominguez, and Selena recently had to confirm again that the pair aren’t romantically involved.

When asked about it by the Los Angeles Times, Selena offered a candid reflection on how the intense media attention and scrutiny of her love life has made it practically impossible to date. “We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young,” she theorized.

selena drake

“And the older I get the less they’ll care,” Selena continued. “For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.” The pair are set to play love interests in the upcoming series, and PDA photos of the pair in character practically broke the internet. After confirming she and Aaron are just pals, Selena gave fans an idea of what to expect from the show, during an Instagram Live session in February. “The show is actually really fun. It’s kind of a dramedy, so there’s moments that are real and then there are other moments that are complete chaos and hilarious.”