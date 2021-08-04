Interview

Blake Shelton Breaks Silence Over Why Certain Pals Like Adam Levine Weren’t Invited To His Wedding

Country crooner Blake Shelton has revealed why some pals, including Adam Levine, weren’t invited to his recent nuptials with Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton, 45, has opened up about why some of his A-list pals seemingly weren’t invited to he and wife Gwen Stefani’s wedding. In a new interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway, he spoke about the couple’s romantic nuptials at their Oklahoma ranch on July 3. Though 40 family members and friends were in attendance, there was one person fans were surprised to see didn’t get an invite: Adam Levine.

“I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. ‘Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?’ Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That’s not about you. So, there’s a lot of them,” he explained. Blake also recently opened up about why he and Gwen decided to delay their honeymoon.

“We still are probably going to,” Blake said of the couple taking a honeymoon, “but you know, we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else. So we just stayed in Oklahoma and just had some quiet time, just she and I,” The Voice coach said.

Blake also added that Gwen, who hails from California, has been enjoying her new husband’s home state. “Since she’s spending more time in Oklahoma, she’s realizing that the agriculture part of Oklahoma and the things that you can do, and her passion, outside of music, is flowers,” he explained. “And so this last spring, when we had time, we went and planted like a few acres of just Xenias and [we’re] like, ‘Oh, this isn’t going to work, you know, but we’ll try it.’ And man, we’ve had all this rain this year and wildflowers acres of those things,” Blake added.

Blake and Gwen said “I do” at a chapel that Blake built himself and was was the same place he proposed. Their wedding was officiated by close friend Carson Daly and was witnessed by a small group of family and friends, including Gwen’s sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale. Kingston and Zuma also reportedly signed as witnesses to the big event.