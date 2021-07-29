Blake Shelton Reveals Why He & Gwen Stefani Haven’t Taken A Honeymoon After Wedding

Blake Shelton said that while he and Gwen Stefani have yet to take a romantic honeymoon, they’ve been more than happy enjoying newlywed bliss in Oklahoma.

Blake Shelton, 45, is elaborating on his and wife Gwen Stefani’s decision to delay their honeymoon. In a new interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Blake explained that after the superstar couple tied the knot at their Oklahoma ranch on July 3, they were more inclined to relax closer to home instead of jetting off for a romantic post-wedding getaway. “We still are probably going to,” Blake said of the couple taking a honeymoon, “but you know, we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else.”

“So we just stayed in Oklahoma and just had some quiet time, just she and I,” the country singer said. Blake also added that Gwen, who hails from California, has been enjoying her new husband’s home state now more than ever. “Since she’s spending more time in Oklahoma, she’s realizing that the agriculture part of Oklahoma and the things that you can do, and her passion, outside of music, is flowers,” he explained. “And so this last spring, when we had time, we went and planted like a few acres of just Xenias and [we’re] like, ‘Oh, this isn’t going to work, you know, but we’ll try it.’ And man, we’ve had all this rain this year and wildflowers acres of those things,” Blake added.

The Voice coach went to say that Gwen is in “absolute heaven” with her bountiful amount of flowers and “wouldn’t have wanted to leave anyway, because she can just literally walk out there and stand in acres of those things.” “And she loves it. I do too,” he said. “It’s cool.”

Blake and Gwen said “I do” at a chapel that Blake built himself and was was the same place he proposed. Their wedding was officiated by close friend Carson Daly and was witnessed by a small group of family and friends, including Gwen’s sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale. Kingston and Zuma actually reportedly signed as witnesses to the big event.

Since their nuptials, the couple has been enjoying newlywed bliss with a few public outings. Most recently, Blake and Gwen were performing the first night of CMA’s Summer Jam concert in Nashville, TN on July 27 when, about halfway through their incredible duet, he excitingly introduced the No Doubt crooner as “Gwen Stefani Shelton,” which made the fans cheer even louder.

So what’s next for the newlyweds? Well sources have told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the doting spouses want to expand their family and “are exploring all options to have a baby.” The source added, “They are very open to surrogacy and that’s what they’re honing in on if they do decide to do this. Because of Gwen’s age, they know it will be difficult to happen naturally but they both want a baby together.”