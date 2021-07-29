Watch

Blake Shelton Reveals Why He & Gwen Stefani Haven’t Taken A Honeymoon After Wedding

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Adam Levine Star Ceremony Los Angeles 10 Feb 2017
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kiss while performing for the first time in public together during the Country Thunder Music Festival Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform at the Country Thunder Music Festival, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, USA - 18 Jul 2021
THE VOICE -- "Live Top 9 Results" Episode 1913B -- Pictured: (l-r) Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton step out together in Pasadena for a quick run to a studio. The pair were seen making a quick stop at a music studio where they quickly made an appearance before heading back home. Gwen was dressed in a green white and black cowgirl outfit and Blake was seen wearing black and blue denim over a pair of brown cowboy boots. The engaged couple looked happy to be out together after working so hard on The Voice. 21 Dec 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722410_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

Blake Shelton said that while he and Gwen Stefani have yet to take a romantic honeymoon, they’ve been more than happy enjoying newlywed bliss in Oklahoma.

Blake Shelton, 45, is elaborating on his and wife Gwen Stefani’s decision to delay their honeymoon. In a new interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Blake explained that after the superstar couple tied the knot at their Oklahoma ranch on July 3, they were more inclined to relax closer to home instead of jetting off for a romantic post-wedding getaway. “We still are probably going to,” Blake said of the couple taking a honeymoon, “but you know, we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else.”

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton at 45th Annual People’s Choice Award in Nov. 2019 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“So we just stayed in Oklahoma and just had some quiet time, just she and I,” the country singer said. Blake also added that Gwen, who hails from California, has been enjoying her new husband’s home state now more than ever. “Since she’s spending more time in Oklahoma, she’s realizing that the agriculture part of Oklahoma and the things that you can do, and her passion, outside of music, is flowers,” he explained. “And so this last spring, when we had time, we went and planted like a few acres of just Xenias and [we’re] like, ‘Oh, this isn’t going to work, you know, but we’ll try it.’ And man, we’ve had all this rain this year and wildflowers acres of those things,” Blake added.

The Voice coach went to say that Gwen is in “absolute heaven” with her bountiful amount of flowers and “wouldn’t have wanted to leave anyway, because she can just literally walk out there and stand in acres of those things.” “And she loves it. I do too,” he said. “It’s cool.”

Related Gallery

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton -- Pics Of The Couple

THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" -- Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend Blake Shelton head out on grocery store run in Studio City. The pair were seen joined by Gwen's boys Zuma and Apollo. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton. Photo credit: Cheers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624840_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend Blake Shelton head out on grocery store run in Studio City. The pair were seen joined by Gwen's boys Zuma and Apollo. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton. Photo credit: Cheers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624840_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani at the iWarner Music’s Pre-Grammys Party in Jan. 2020 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Blake and Gwen said “I do” at a chapel that Blake built himself and was was the same place he proposed. Their wedding was officiated by close friend Carson Daly and was witnessed by a small group of family and friends, including Gwen’s sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale. Kingston and Zuma actually reportedly signed as witnesses to the big event.

Since their nuptials, the couple has been enjoying newlywed bliss with a few public outings. Most recently, Blake and Gwen were performing the first night of CMA’s Summer Jam concert in Nashville, TN on July 27 when, about halfway through their incredible duet, he excitingly introduced the No Doubt crooner as “Gwen Stefani Shelton,” which made the fans cheer even louder.

So what’s next for the newlyweds? Well sources have told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the doting spouses want to expand their family and “are exploring all options to have a baby.” The source added, “They are very open to surrogacy and that’s what they’re honing in on if they do decide to do this. Because of Gwen’s age, they know it will be difficult to happen naturally but they both want a baby together.”