Blake Shelton Calls Wife Gwen Stefani Shelton On Stage Before Joint ‘Happy Anywhere’ Performance

Blake Shelton proudly introduced his new wife as ‘Gwen Stefani Shelton’ while the two of them performed a duet on stage at the CMA’s Summer Jam event in Nashville, TN.

Blake Shelton, 45, looked like a happily married man during his latest performance in front of a cheering crowd! The country singer was in the middle of singing “Happy Anywhere” during the first night of CMA’s Summer Jam concert in Nashville, TN on July 27 when he was joined by his wife Gwen Stefani, 51. About halfway through their incredible duet on stage, the new husband excitingly introduced the No Doubt crooner as “Gwen Stefani Shelton,” which made the fans cheer even louder.

The memorable moment was captured on video by a concertgoer who posted it to Twitter and once it made its rounds, fans couldn’t help but gush over the sweet introduction in the comments. “What a beautiful couple. God bless you both forever. Keep the love shining,” one fan wrote along with red heart emojis. “True love always comes together in the right timing! Meant for each other,” another shared while a third exclaimed, “They’re so dang cute together! I wish them nothing but the best and a long, happy marriage. They both deserve it.”

Blake and Gwen’s adorable moment on stage comes just over three weeks after they tied the knot in front of a small group of family and friends. Their July 3rd wedding took place at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma and was officiated by close friend Carson Daly. The ceremony was actually in a chapel that Blake built himself and it’s also the same place he proposed.

Shortly after their nuptials, sources told us that the doting spouses want to expand their family and are “open” to surrogacy and “all options.”

“Gwen and Blake are exploring all options to have a baby,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are very open to surrogacy and that’s what they’re honing in on if they do decide to do this. Because of Gwen’s age, they know it will be difficult to happen naturally but they both want a baby together.”

“If they do make this happen, it’ll be sooner than later,” the source continued. “They have had serious discussions with medical professionals to move forward with the process. It’s scary and exciting for them all at the same time but friends are cheering for them. They’re optimistic but are aware it won’t be the easiest road. Blake is dying to be a dad and Gwen is dying for a girl although she has said she’s fine having another boy. She knows how to raise boys.”