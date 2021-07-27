Pics

Reign Disick, 6, Takes A Dip In The Pool In Cute New Photo Shared By Dad Scott

Reign Disick made quite a splash in a sweet, new photo that his dad, Scott Disick, posted of him in the pool.

Cannonball! Scott Disick‘s, 38, son, Reign, had plenty of fun in the sun on Tuesday July 27. Scott posted an adorable photo of his six-year-old son to Instagram, as the little boy cooled off in the pool. It looked like Reign had just hopped in the pool, and the water was about up to his chest, and his hair was soaking wet. It may have been the first thing the youngster did in the morning, because Scott captioned the post, “Good morning America.”

The photo was certainly a sweet shot for the father to share. Reign is the youngest of three children that Scott had with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian42. They also have a daughter Penelope, 9, and an older son, Mason11. It looks like the Disick children have enjoyed a few days cooling off in the pool. Scott posted another cute picture of Penelope to Instagram on Sunday July 25. She ate ice cream, while she stood in the pool, in the sweet photo.

It’s no surprise that Reign enjoyed a dip in the pool! The Kardashian’s son has taken up quite a few aquatic activities this summer. His mom showed off a photo of him, ready to catch some waves, as the little guy posed on a surfboard back in May. Reign looked ready to shred out on the ocean, as he struck a cool surfer dude pose in the photo his mom shared on Instagram. Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker45, helped Reign kickoff the summer properly, when he had a ton of fun playing with the boy on a waterslide for Memorial Day Weekend.

Even when they’re not swimming around, it looks like Scott still has tons of fun with his son. He posted photos of Reign and his older sister on July 12, while the family were flying on a luxury jet. Scott adorably labeled both the children “mini-me” in the Instagram Stories. Back in February, Scott showed that Reign had gotten a cool mohawk, when he posted photos of the boy posing with his puppy. Although he doesn’t have his signature locks anymore, it does seem like his hair has grown out quite a bit in the swimming picture.