Reign Disick, 6, Looks Too Cool While Posing On A Surfboard At The Beach — Pics

This year when his family does their summering in Malibu, Reign Disick will be hanging ten, as he’s learning how to surf!

Reign Disick is proving to be quite the little athlete among the next generation of Kar-Jenner children. The six-year-old has already proven to have a love of karate, and now he’s becoming a budding surfer dude. His mom Kourtney Kardashian shared several photos of the energetic youngster in a wetsuit while standing on a surfboard to her Instagram on Mon. May 10. Reign was seen giving off a pose like he was riding a wave, even though he was still on the sand.

Sadly there wasn’t much of a swell coming in for a day of surfing, with low, slow moving waves. But Reign was definitely ready to hit the water with his wetsuit on. Kourtney wrote in the caption, “Monday morning surfing and dolphins,” as she included a video along with the photos showing several dolphins cruising by offshore. Her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, is thrilled that Kourt’s youngest child is taking up surfing, cheering him on by writing “Go Reign!” in the post’s comments, along with a surfer emoji.

Reign’s hair has proven to grow fast! In the new photos, the total buzzcut that he got on Mar. 20 has already completely grown back to show his short brunette locks. He will likely will never wear his hair down to his waist like he used to before getting his first ever haircut in Aug. 2020. But his look now is definitely longer than the buzzcuts and mohawks he’s sported ever since getting his waist-length tresses shaved off.

Reign learning how to surf now should come in handy for the summer months, when his grandma Kris Jenner rents an oceanside Malibu beach estate for her family to stay in. Instead of sweltering outside in the 100 degree summer temps of their Hidden Hills neighborhood, the Kar-Jenners enjoy spending time at the beach instead.

The Malibu rental was especially essential in 2020, when due to COVID-19, the family members weren’t able to take their usual vacations abroad to go yachting along the Italian Riviera or the Greek Islands, as they do most summers. With travel restrictions to many nations still tight in 2021 due to the pandemic, it looks like it will be another magical summer in Malibu for the Kar-Jenners and their children. And they won’t have to worry about the kids having to deal with jet lag by just traveling 25 minutes from the western San Fernando Valley to the ocean.