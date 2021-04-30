Khloe Kardashian Building Massive Dream Home Next To Kris Jenner’s Mansion In Hidden Hills

Aerial photos of Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s new houses in Hidden Hills have surfaced! Construction was underway on the over three-acre property housing their side-by-side giant mansions.

It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Kris Jenner, 65, are one step closer to becoming neighbors. New aerial shots have surfaced to reveal their side-by-side mansions on a three-acre plot of land located in an A-list part of Hidden Hills! In the new photos seen here, which surfaced on April 30, construction was underway on the properties of these two mega mansions that were just built in 2020.

Both houses were farmhouse style, and one was covered in chic black brick. Pools could also be seen in the back of the homes. We need to emphasize just how big these mansions really are. They both have “10,000 square feet of living space,” with one having 16,500 square feet and eight bedrooms, 9.5 baths, an eight-car garage, movie theater, inset spa and more, according to Variety, which broke news of Khloe and Kris’s purchase of the neighboring mansions in Oct. 2020. Khloe was also buying the house with Tristan Thompson, whom she shares her three-year-old daughter True Thompson with, the outlet reported.

Stars like Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who have recently been released from prison, and Jeffree Star also live in this “neighborhood pocket of Hidden Hills” that Kris and Khloe’s new homes are located in, per Variety. Here’s another fun fact: the old mansion that once sat on this property (which spanned nearly 20,000 feet) was leased to Britney Spears in 2011.

Khloe Kardashian with her daughter, True Thompson, outside Kris Jenner’s La Quinta home. [Instagram/@khloekardashian]

Kris is ready for this big move. She sold her Hidden Hills mansion (her other one, which was located near Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s marital home) in Aug. 2020, which Variety also reported. On a side note, the Kardashian matriarch also owns three condominiums in Calabasas and a luxurious pad in La Quinta, California, where her famous kids often retreat to. Meanwhile, Khloe is still living in the Calabasas mansion that she bought from Justin Bieber, but it was reported back in May of 2020 that she was considering selling the 11,000 square foot mansion.