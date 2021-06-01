Travis Barker Has A Blast With Kourtney’s Son Reign Disick, 6, On A Water Slide Over MDW — Watch

Travis Barker looked like he had the absolute best day over Memorial Day weekend, as he hung out with his lady love, Kourtney Kardashian, and her kiddos! Check out the video her posted to Instagram.

Travis Barker spent some time over the Memorial Day weekend bonding with Kourtney Kardashian‘s youngsters! The drummer, 45, took to Instagram on Memorial Day, May 31, and shared the sweetest video that featured the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s youngest son, Reign Disick. In the clip, which you can see below, Travis could be seen at the top of a giant blue and yellow water slide getting ready to take the plunge.

Fortunately, Travis was joined by six-year-old Reign, who was super excited to head down the slide. After a mere moment, fans could see Travis and Reign sliding down with water splashing everywhere. Both Reign and Travis kept their arms over their chest, staying safe during their fun ride. By the time the two got to the bottom of the slide, Travis looked like he was absolutely beaming with joy, and Reign couldn’t have been happier!

Travis and Kourtney have really made spending time with her little ones — including 11-year-old son Mason and eight-year-old daughter Penelope — a major priority. Prior to spending the Memorial Day weekend together, Travis and Kourt were spotted enjoying some time at Disneyland with Kourt’s youngsters, all three of whom she shares with Scott Disick. Everyone was seen wearing protective face masks during the outing, and Kourt and Travis looked like they had a great time!

Travis and Kourtney have known each other for years, which meant that the twosome had a very strong foundation before taking their relationship to the next level. Travis has even been seen in past episodes of KUWTK, and fans couldn’t help but notice that he and Kourt definitely had chemistry even then. Fortunately, that also meant that both Kourt and Travis have spent time around one another’s kiddos. Travis shares son Landon Asher Barker, 17, and daughter Alabama Luella Barker, 15, with ex Shanna Moakler.

Kourt and Travis have been going steady for months now, and it seems like they’re really settling into this new chapter of their relationship. The couple went public with their romance in February 2021, sharing a sweet photo of their hands intertwined! Fans of the couple cannot wait to see how this romance continues to unfold.