Sam Asghari Jokes That He & Britney Spears Have Been Secretly ‘Married For 5 Years’ — Watch

Sam Asghari surrendered to tabloid fodder with a sarcastic response when approached about his “engagement” to girlfriend Britney Spears. The personal trainer, 27, said that he and the pop star, 39, have actually been married for five years now and are also parents to twins — except not really.

While at a car dealership in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 21, Sam was approached by a photographer who congratulated him on his impending nuptials to the singer. Engagement rumors began to swirl after Britney was photographed outside of a Starbucks drive-thru with a large diamond ring on her finger earlier this week.

The personal trainer had a cheeky response to the engagement congratulations on Wednesday. “People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years,” he said. “We secretly got married in Hawaii. That’s one of the stories that I don’t know, but I see it on newspapers.” He flashed a smile and added, “Yeah, we have twins.”

Britney and Sam have been dating since early 2017; they met after the personal trainer starred as the pop star’s love interest in her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” Amid the star’s legal battle to end her conservatorship, Sam has voiced his support for #FreeBritney, a movement that advocates for Britney to regain control of her life and estate.

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari sports a #FreeBritney shirt in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/HUkU0kgF1a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 23, 2021

A few hours prior to the pop star’s very first court testimony in June, the trainer shared a selfie on Instagram Story with a “Free Britney” shirt. At the explosive hearing, Britney called for the removal of the “abusive” conservatorship and said she wanted to “sue” her family. Comparing her father Jamie, who has acted as her conservator for the last 13 years, to a “sex trafficker,” she said that he “loved” to have control over her.

The pop star was granted the right to choose her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, during her latest July 14 hearing. She also reiterated her desire to press charges against her father for conservatorship abuse. Mathew, whose A-list clientele has included Sean Penn, Winona Ryder, and Keanu Reeves, told reporters he is “moving aggressively” to remove Jamie from the conservatorship — unless he “resigns first.”