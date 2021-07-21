Video

Sam Asghari Jokes That He & Britney Spears Have Been Secretly ‘Married For 5 Years’ — Watch

britney spears and sam asghari
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5096819 090619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Sam Asghari had a sarcastic (and very detailed) response when approached about his ‘engagement’ to girlfriend Britney Spears — one about a ‘secret’ wedding and kids.

Sam Asghari surrendered to tabloid fodder with a sarcastic response when approached about his “engagement” to girlfriend Britney Spears. The personal trainer, 27, said that he and the pop star, 39, have actually been married for five years now and are also parents to twins — except not really.

britney spears and sam asghari
Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

While at a car dealership in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 21, Sam was approached by a photographer who congratulated him on his impending nuptials to the singer. Engagement rumors began to swirl after Britney was photographed outside of a Starbucks drive-thru with a large diamond ring on her finger earlier this week.

The personal trainer had a cheeky response to the engagement congratulations on Wednesday. “People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years,” he said. “We secretly got married in Hawaii. That’s one of the stories that I don’t know, but I see it on newspapers.” He flashed a smile and added, “Yeah, we have twins.”

Related Gallery

Britney Spears In Bikinis: See Photos Of The Pop Star Rocking Sexy Swimsuits

Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005

Britney and Sam have been dating since early 2017;  they met after the personal trainer starred as the pop star’s love interest in her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” Amid the star’s legal battle to end her conservatorship, Sam has voiced his support for #FreeBritney, a movement that advocates for Britney to regain control of her life and estate.

A few hours prior to the pop star’s very first court testimony in June, the trainer shared a selfie on Instagram Story with a “Free Britney” shirt. At the explosive hearing, Britney called for the removal of the “abusive” conservatorship and said she wanted to “sue” her family. Comparing her father Jamie, who has acted as her conservator for the last 13 years, to a “sex trafficker,” she said that he “loved” to have control over her.

The pop star was granted the right to choose her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, during her latest July 14 hearing. She also reiterated her desire to press charges against her father for conservatorship abuse. Mathew, whose A-list clientele has included Sean Penn, Winona Ryder, and Keanu Reeves, told reporters he is “moving aggressively” to remove Jamie from the conservatorship — unless he “resigns first.”